Amenities

parking recently renovated bbq/grill courtyard some paid utils

The Space



Welcome to our beautifully remodeled home available for your visit or vacation in the Bay Area. Interior Design, Deco and Art are all Zen inspired. We try our best to bring maximum comfort to you with luxurious bedding and kitchen amenities. Secured in a gated community with privately assigned parking. For outdoor entertainment, there is a private courtyard with top of the line gazebos and BBQ grill. Why stay at a hotel when you can get much more luxury and privacy here. Our on-site manager is available to respond and cater to your every need almost immediately. Ask us where to go for the best foods and fun, we will tell you our best kept secrets...



Prices



- 1 to 2 months: $5000 (utilities included)

- Month to month (with 3 months commitment): $4500 (utilities included)

- Security deposit: $1000



Other Things to Note



Please note that 10% county lodging tax will be due upon arrival.