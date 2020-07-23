All apartments in San Jose
1898 Meridian Ave Unit 37
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

1898 Meridian Ave Unit 37

1898 Meridian Avenue · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1898 Meridian Avenue, San Jose, CA 95125
Willow Glen

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$3,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1312 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
gym
game room
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Experience the joy of living in this pretty unfurnished, 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2nd-floor condo home property rental in the serene Willow Glen neighborhood in San Jose, filled with all the comfortable features of a home.

Benefit from a well-equipped and laminated floored kitchen that includes granite countertops, refrigerator, oven/range, garbage disposal, dishwasher, and microwave. The carpeted bedrooms provide the ultimate rest. Ceiling fans and wall/electric heaters are available along with an in-unit washer and dryer. Prefers no pets but willing to negotiate, with a $500 refundable pet deposit. HOA will allow 1 small dog or 2 small cats or birds. Other amenities include free access to the gym, swimming pool, BBQ area, and game room.

It comes with a covered carport (#25) plus additional uncovered parking space. The carport has small storage as well (8’x3’).

Tenant pays for electricity, cable, and internet. HOA fees, water, gas, sewage, and trash will be covered by the landlord.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=pjpJUYbxTxL

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Wilcox Park, Wallenberg Park, Doerr Park, and Bramhall Park.

Bus lines:
64B McKee & White - Almaden Expressway & Camden - 0.1 mile
56 Lockheed Martin - Tamien Station - 0.4 mile
26 West Valley College – Eastridge - 0.5 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5921698)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

