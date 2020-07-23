1898 Meridian Ave Unit 37

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport gym game room parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries)



LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



Experience the joy of living in this pretty unfurnished, 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2nd-floor condo home property rental in the serene Willow Glen neighborhood in San Jose, filled with all the comfortable features of a home.



Benefit from a well-equipped and laminated floored kitchen that includes granite countertops, refrigerator, oven/range, garbage disposal, dishwasher, and microwave. The carpeted bedrooms provide the ultimate rest. Ceiling fans and wall/electric heaters are available along with an in-unit washer and dryer. Prefers no pets but willing to negotiate, with a $500 refundable pet deposit. HOA will allow 1 small dog or 2 small cats or birds. Other amenities include free access to the gym, swimming pool, BBQ area, and game room.



It comes with a covered carport (#25) plus additional uncovered parking space. The carport has small storage as well (8’x3’).



Tenant pays for electricity, cable, and internet. HOA fees, water, gas, sewage, and trash will be covered by the landlord.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=pjpJUYbxTxL



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Wilcox Park, Wallenberg Park, Doerr Park, and Bramhall Park.



Bus lines:

64B McKee & White - Almaden Expressway & Camden - 0.1 mile

56 Lockheed Martin - Tamien Station - 0.4 mile

26 West Valley College – Eastridge - 0.5 mile



No Pets Allowed



