Last updated July 6 2020 at 7:30 PM

1840 Southwest Expy

1840 Southwest Expressway · (408) 460-7222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1840 Southwest Expressway, San Jose, CA 95126
Del Marietta-Southwest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$2,490

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
dogs allowed
Video of property

1840 Southwest#4 https://youtu.be/ODji_Mm1kH8

Available to view on 1st July, 2020

Recently remodeled, color/tile may vary.

LAMPE PROPERTIES OFFERS......Spacious 1000 sq ft 2b/1b upstairs unit, remodeled, with crown molding, white base board , white doors,
PAINTED ACCENT WALLS in latest color in all rooms,
1 Car detached ENCL.GARAGE + new WASHER & GAS DRYER
Wall AC Unit with heated fan, - Patio- Garbage disposal- Dishwasher - Refrigerator, Gas stove-Double pane window, Lighted ceiling fans in all rooms. Water & Garbage Included, Tiled throughout ,kitchen, bathrooms, Close to light rail,freeways 880,280, 87 &101. Close to Campbell park hike and bike course. Location San Jose bordering - CAMPBELL Convenient to all local shops, close to Pruneyard, Santana Row Valley Fair. 1 YEAR LEASE $2490.00
$900.00 Deposit, (cats only deposit $300 per cat)

txt Sally 408 460 7222 for a pre-screen form

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1840 Southwest Expy have any available units?
1840 Southwest Expy has a unit available for $2,490 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 1840 Southwest Expy have?
Some of 1840 Southwest Expy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1840 Southwest Expy currently offering any rent specials?
1840 Southwest Expy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1840 Southwest Expy pet-friendly?
Yes, 1840 Southwest Expy is pet friendly.
Does 1840 Southwest Expy offer parking?
Yes, 1840 Southwest Expy offers parking.
Does 1840 Southwest Expy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1840 Southwest Expy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1840 Southwest Expy have a pool?
No, 1840 Southwest Expy does not have a pool.
Does 1840 Southwest Expy have accessible units?
No, 1840 Southwest Expy does not have accessible units.
Does 1840 Southwest Expy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1840 Southwest Expy has units with dishwashers.
