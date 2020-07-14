1840 Southwest Expy

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking garage dogs allowed

Video of property



1840 Southwest#4 https://youtu.be/ODji_Mm1kH8



Available to view on 1st July, 2020



Recently remodeled, color/tile may vary.



LAMPE PROPERTIES OFFERS......Spacious 1000 sq ft 2b/1b upstairs unit, remodeled, with crown molding, white base board , white doors,

PAINTED ACCENT WALLS in latest color in all rooms,

1 Car detached ENCL.GARAGE + new WASHER & GAS DRYER

Wall AC Unit with heated fan, - Patio- Garbage disposal- Dishwasher - Refrigerator, Gas stove-Double pane window, Lighted ceiling fans in all rooms. Water & Garbage Included, Tiled throughout ,kitchen, bathrooms, Close to light rail,freeways 880,280, 87 &101. Close to Campbell park hike and bike course. Location San Jose bordering - CAMPBELL Convenient to all local shops, close to Pruneyard, Santana Row Valley Fair. 1 YEAR LEASE $2490.00

$900.00 Deposit, (cats only deposit $300 per cat)



txt Sally 408 460 7222 for a pre-screen form