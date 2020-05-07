All apartments in San Jose
163 Sunwood Meadows Place
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

163 Sunwood Meadows Place

163 Sunwood Meadows Place · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

163 Sunwood Meadows Place, San Jose, CA 95139
Los Paseos

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 920 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
community garden
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
tennis court
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now at 408-780-2691 to book your showing!

This lovely, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom Condo home property rental in the Los Paseos neighborhood in San Jose, has all the functional touches you need to feel comfortable and safe.

Refined contemporary touches and solid craftsmanship define this unit, with its bright and cozy interior that features a polished hardwood flooring, big walk-in closet, big slider windows, and a fireplace. A big modern kitchen is perfect for meal prep and the hanging lights and recessed canned lighting makes the smooth countertops, fine minimalist style cabinets, dishwasher, oven/range, refrigerator, and garbage disposal. The bathrooms have enclosed showers and vanity cabinets. The exterior also has a patio. It has air conditioning and electric heating. No pets and no smoking.

Other awesome amenities include a shared swimming pool and tennis court. An in-unit washer and dryer, never worry about laundry again. There is a 1-car detached garage, 1 uncovered parking space.

The tenant pays for gas, electricity, cable, and internet. The landlord will cover water, trash, sewage, and HOA fees. This home is a steal and will not be available for long so come see it and make it yours today!

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=dWFyAT8HoXN

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Los Paseos Park, Alvirez Field, and Laguna Seca Community Garden.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5846274)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 163 Sunwood Meadows Place have any available units?
163 Sunwood Meadows Place has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 163 Sunwood Meadows Place have?
Some of 163 Sunwood Meadows Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 163 Sunwood Meadows Place currently offering any rent specials?
163 Sunwood Meadows Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 163 Sunwood Meadows Place pet-friendly?
No, 163 Sunwood Meadows Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 163 Sunwood Meadows Place offer parking?
Yes, 163 Sunwood Meadows Place does offer parking.
Does 163 Sunwood Meadows Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 163 Sunwood Meadows Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 163 Sunwood Meadows Place have a pool?
Yes, 163 Sunwood Meadows Place has a pool.
Does 163 Sunwood Meadows Place have accessible units?
No, 163 Sunwood Meadows Place does not have accessible units.
Does 163 Sunwood Meadows Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 163 Sunwood Meadows Place has units with dishwashers.
