163 Sunwood Meadows Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse community garden parking pool 24hr maintenance garage internet access tennis court

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now at 408-780-2691 to book your showing!



This lovely, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom Condo home property rental in the Los Paseos neighborhood in San Jose, has all the functional touches you need to feel comfortable and safe.



Refined contemporary touches and solid craftsmanship define this unit, with its bright and cozy interior that features a polished hardwood flooring, big walk-in closet, big slider windows, and a fireplace. A big modern kitchen is perfect for meal prep and the hanging lights and recessed canned lighting makes the smooth countertops, fine minimalist style cabinets, dishwasher, oven/range, refrigerator, and garbage disposal. The bathrooms have enclosed showers and vanity cabinets. The exterior also has a patio. It has air conditioning and electric heating. No pets and no smoking.



Other awesome amenities include a shared swimming pool and tennis court. An in-unit washer and dryer, never worry about laundry again. There is a 1-car detached garage, 1 uncovered parking space.



The tenant pays for gas, electricity, cable, and internet. The landlord will cover water, trash, sewage, and HOA fees. This home is a steal and will not be available for long so come see it and make it yours today!



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=dWFyAT8HoXN



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Los Paseos Park, Alvirez Field, and Laguna Seca Community Garden.



No Pets Allowed



