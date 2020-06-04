All apartments in San Jose
1521 Clayton Rd.
San Jose, CA
1521 Clayton Rd
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1521 Clayton Rd

1521 Clayton Road · No Longer Available
San Jose
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
1 Bedrooms
Location

1521 Clayton Road, San Jose, CA 95127
Mt. Pleasant South

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
Property Amenities
Gorgeous ranch style custom home - Property Id: 284019

Move in ready home in the East Foothills of San Jose. Gorgeous ranch style custom home. Split wing floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, living room and family room. Updated bathrooms and new kitchen appliance. Newly painted inside and out. Copper pipe throughout the house and to the street. Newer roof. Enjoy family gatherings at the beautiful oasis of the park like backyard with mature trees including redwood, paradise pine, Japanese maple, avocado, oranges. Last appraisal notes a total lot area of 14,311 sf
No Dogs Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1521 Clayton Rd have any available units?
1521 Clayton Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Jose, CA.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 1521 Clayton Rd have?
Some of 1521 Clayton Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1521 Clayton Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1521 Clayton Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1521 Clayton Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1521 Clayton Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 1521 Clayton Rd offer parking?
No, 1521 Clayton Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1521 Clayton Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1521 Clayton Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1521 Clayton Rd have a pool?
No, 1521 Clayton Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1521 Clayton Rd have accessible units?
No, 1521 Clayton Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1521 Clayton Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1521 Clayton Rd has units with dishwashers.

