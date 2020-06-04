1521 Clayton Rd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Move in ready home in the East Foothills of San Jose. Gorgeous ranch style custom home. Split wing floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, living room and family room. Updated bathrooms and new kitchen appliance. Newly painted inside and out. Copper pipe throughout the house and to the street. Newer roof. Enjoy family gatherings at the beautiful oasis of the park like backyard with mature trees including redwood, paradise pine, Japanese maple, avocado, oranges. Last appraisal notes a total lot area of 14,311 sf

No Dogs Allowed



