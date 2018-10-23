All apartments in San Jose
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1499 Mercado Way, San Jose, CA, US, 95131

1499 Mercado Way · (650) 463-9203
Location

1499 Mercado Way, San Jose, CA 95131

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1.0 Bedroom, 1.0 Bathroom · Avail. now

$1,280

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 200 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5e900adcce636b52405c5422 1. The address is 1499 Mercado Way, San Jose,95131. Close to San Jose Downtown Nearby companies are PWC, KPMG, Oracle Sun, Cisco, eBay, Apple, Paypal, SJSU and so on. Also very near to highway 680/101/880. 5 mins drive to 99 ranch, Costco, post office. Tons of restaurants nearby.

2. Master bedroom with Private master bathroom and a big walk-in closet available inside a three floor townhouse in North San Jose. It s the biggest and best room in this house. Move in ready now. Rent is $1350 per month ($1500 for couple)including utilities). Deposit is one month rent. Flexible with rent duration, but prefer long term. 160MB/s network. Washer/Dryer in house.

3. It's three floor townhouse, this master room is in the top floor and it s south facing with a lot of natural lights in the morning.

4. attached garage parking

5. The house is very very quiet. The roommates are full time professionals. No pet, no overnight guest, no party, no drug, no smoking

6.

$1350 per month including all utilities with attached garage

(RLNE5701612)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1499 Mercado Way, San Jose, CA, US, 95131 have any available units?
1499 Mercado Way, San Jose, CA, US, 95131 has a unit available for $1,280 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
Is 1499 Mercado Way, San Jose, CA, US, 95131 currently offering any rent specials?
1499 Mercado Way, San Jose, CA, US, 95131 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1499 Mercado Way, San Jose, CA, US, 95131 pet-friendly?
No, 1499 Mercado Way, San Jose, CA, US, 95131 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 1499 Mercado Way, San Jose, CA, US, 95131 offer parking?
Yes, 1499 Mercado Way, San Jose, CA, US, 95131 does offer parking.
Does 1499 Mercado Way, San Jose, CA, US, 95131 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1499 Mercado Way, San Jose, CA, US, 95131 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1499 Mercado Way, San Jose, CA, US, 95131 have a pool?
No, 1499 Mercado Way, San Jose, CA, US, 95131 does not have a pool.
Does 1499 Mercado Way, San Jose, CA, US, 95131 have accessible units?
No, 1499 Mercado Way, San Jose, CA, US, 95131 does not have accessible units.
Does 1499 Mercado Way, San Jose, CA, US, 95131 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1499 Mercado Way, San Jose, CA, US, 95131 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1499 Mercado Way, San Jose, CA, US, 95131 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1499 Mercado Way, San Jose, CA, US, 95131 does not have units with air conditioning.
