1499 Mercado Way, San Jose, CA, US, 95131

Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5e900adcce636b52405c5422 1. The address is 1499 Mercado Way, San Jose,95131. Close to San Jose Downtown Nearby companies are PWC, KPMG, Oracle Sun, Cisco, eBay, Apple, Paypal, SJSU and so on. Also very near to highway 680/101/880. 5 mins drive to 99 ranch, Costco, post office. Tons of restaurants nearby.



2. Master bedroom with Private master bathroom and a big walk-in closet available inside a three floor townhouse in North San Jose. It s the biggest and best room in this house. Move in ready now. Rent is $1350 per month ($1500 for couple)including utilities). Deposit is one month rent. Flexible with rent duration, but prefer long term. 160MB/s network. Washer/Dryer in house.



3. It's three floor townhouse, this master room is in the top floor and it s south facing with a lot of natural lights in the morning.



4. attached garage parking



5. The house is very very quiet. The roommates are full time professionals. No pet, no overnight guest, no party, no drug, no smoking



6.



$1350 per month including all utilities with attached garage



