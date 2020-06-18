Amenities

1497 De Rose Way #109 Available 06/20/20 West San Jose Condo - Charming, spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath 1st floor condo with patio located near Leigh and Southwest Expressway. New laminate flooring in the kitchen and living room can new carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen features large eating area, gas stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, garbage disposal and walk-in kitchen pantry with multiple shelves. The master bedroom, has a large closet with plenty of storage space adjacent to the full bathroom and has a sliding glass door to the patio. Large second bedroom with closet organizer and easy access to the hall bath.



Other features include:



• Inside laundry room.

• Forced air heating and central AC.

• 2 assigned covered parking spaces

• Community pool



Walking distance to Los Gatos Creek Trail, VTA light rail. Easy freeway access to 17, 280, 87. Short drive to Valley Fair, Santana Row, Pruneyard, downtown Campbell, downtown SJ, Willow Glen, Valley Medical Center, San Jose City College and San Jose State University.



1 year lease. Deposit is $2600. Application fee is $30.



Easy online application is accessed at www.firesidepm.com.



We are a local property management company and will meet you at the property to personally show it to you. When you rent from Fireside Property Management you get a custom app to pay rent or request maintenance. We strive to make your rental experience great!



