Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

1497 De Rose Way #109

1497 De Rose Way · (408) 386-5486 ext. 1
Location

1497 De Rose Way, San Jose, CA 95126
Barbera-Stokes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1497 De Rose Way #109 · Avail. Jun 20

$2,648

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1345 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
1497 De Rose Way #109 Available 06/20/20 West San Jose Condo - Charming, spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath 1st floor condo with patio located near Leigh and Southwest Expressway. New laminate flooring in the kitchen and living room can new carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen features large eating area, gas stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, garbage disposal and walk-in kitchen pantry with multiple shelves. The master bedroom, has a large closet with plenty of storage space adjacent to the full bathroom and has a sliding glass door to the patio. Large second bedroom with closet organizer and easy access to the hall bath.

Other features include:

• Inside laundry room.
• Forced air heating and central AC.
• 2 assigned covered parking spaces
• Community pool

Walking distance to Los Gatos Creek Trail, VTA light rail. Easy freeway access to 17, 280, 87. Short drive to Valley Fair, Santana Row, Pruneyard, downtown Campbell, downtown SJ, Willow Glen, Valley Medical Center, San Jose City College and San Jose State University.

1 year lease. Deposit is $2600. Application fee is $30.

Easy online application is accessed at www.firesidepm.com.

We are a local property management company and will meet you at the property to personally show it to you. When you rent from Fireside Property Management you get a custom app to pay rent or request maintenance. We strive to make your rental experience great!

CA DRE 01862268

(RLNE5703164)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1497 De Rose Way #109 have any available units?
1497 De Rose Way #109 has a unit available for $2,648 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 1497 De Rose Way #109 have?
Some of 1497 De Rose Way #109's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1497 De Rose Way #109 currently offering any rent specials?
1497 De Rose Way #109 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1497 De Rose Way #109 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1497 De Rose Way #109 is pet friendly.
Does 1497 De Rose Way #109 offer parking?
Yes, 1497 De Rose Way #109 does offer parking.
Does 1497 De Rose Way #109 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1497 De Rose Way #109 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1497 De Rose Way #109 have a pool?
Yes, 1497 De Rose Way #109 has a pool.
Does 1497 De Rose Way #109 have accessible units?
No, 1497 De Rose Way #109 does not have accessible units.
Does 1497 De Rose Way #109 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1497 De Rose Way #109 has units with dishwashers.
