1375 Lick Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dogs allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access lobby

Welcome to Skyline at Tamien Station. This modern high-rise condo offers the best of all worlds. Serene views, easy commuter options and luxury amenities and interiors. This condominium is in a gated community just north of the Willow Glen neighborhood and minutes from downtown San Jose.



Located on the 6th floor, this 2-bedroom, 2-bath 1,448 square foot, corner unit offers plenty of natural sunlight and breathtaking views of the downtown skyline.



This unit is beautifully appointed with hardwood flooring throughout, as well as plush carpet in master and guest bedrooms. Enjoy a spacious kitchen featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, cherrywood cabinets, recessed lighting, and bar style countertop perfect for entertaining!



Enjoy a spacious living room with triple paned windows and blackout shades throughout the home. Step onto your private balcony, relax and enjoy the views. The en-suite master bedroom features a walk-in closet and spacious bathroom.

This property is equipped with the convenience of central air conditioning and heating, in-home washer and dryer and assigned garage tandem parking. Community amenities include secured-entry, luxury lobby area, package/mail room, swimming pool with cabanas, BBQ area, fitness center, common area Wi-Fi, dog park, community groundskeeper and professional management. Only minutes to Tamien Station Caltrain and VTA light rail station, Tamien Park, and easy access to highways 87/280/101.