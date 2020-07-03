All apartments in San Jose
Last updated June 23 2020 at 7:34 AM

1375 Lick Ave

1375 Lick Avenue · (408) 888-4700
Location

1375 Lick Avenue, San Jose, CA 95110
Tamien

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1148 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
lobby
Welcome to Skyline at Tamien Station. This modern high-rise condo offers the best of all worlds. Serene views, easy commuter options and luxury amenities and interiors. This condominium is in a gated community just north of the Willow Glen neighborhood and minutes from downtown San Jose.

Located on the 6th floor, this 2-bedroom, 2-bath 1,448 square foot, corner unit offers plenty of natural sunlight and breathtaking views of the downtown skyline.

This unit is beautifully appointed with hardwood flooring throughout, as well as plush carpet in master and guest bedrooms. Enjoy a spacious kitchen featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, cherrywood cabinets, recessed lighting, and bar style countertop perfect for entertaining!

Enjoy a spacious living room with triple paned windows and blackout shades throughout the home. Step onto your private balcony, relax and enjoy the views. The en-suite master bedroom features a walk-in closet and spacious bathroom.
This property is equipped with the convenience of central air conditioning and heating, in-home washer and dryer and assigned garage tandem parking. Community amenities include secured-entry, luxury lobby area, package/mail room, swimming pool with cabanas, BBQ area, fitness center, common area Wi-Fi, dog park, community groundskeeper and professional management. Only minutes to Tamien Station Caltrain and VTA light rail station, Tamien Park, and easy access to highways 87/280/101.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1375 Lick Ave have any available units?
1375 Lick Ave has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 1375 Lick Ave have?
Some of 1375 Lick Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1375 Lick Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1375 Lick Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1375 Lick Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1375 Lick Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1375 Lick Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1375 Lick Ave offers parking.
Does 1375 Lick Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1375 Lick Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1375 Lick Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1375 Lick Ave has a pool.
Does 1375 Lick Ave have accessible units?
No, 1375 Lick Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1375 Lick Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1375 Lick Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
