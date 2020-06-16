All apartments in San Jose
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1336 Bird Avenue, San Jose, CA 95125
Willow Glen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1485 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This gem has it all, AND it is gorgeous! Shining original hardwood floors, wonderful modern amenities, and lots of storage! Here are some highlights of the beautiful bungalow: - LARGE MASTER SUITE with French doors leading to the back yard. Jetted tub and separate shower, dual sinks, lots of storage in bathroom, spacious walk-in closet - COOK'S KITCHEN - Granite tile counter tops, wood cabinets, built-in wine racks, kitchen island range, oven, and built-in microwave. Great for entertaining! Stainless steel refrigerator. Bosch Stainless Steel European Dishwasher -- super . Farmhouse style stainless steel sink, with modern pull-down pots 'n pans faucet. Kitchen garden window - Enjoy the view of the backyard. - LIVING ROOM Gas fireplace with remote control Room for multiple sofas/and chairs Already wired over the mantle for your big screen TV Crown molding - SUNNY YARDS - Landscaped front and back with special touches - BASEMENT - Finished basement, with large screen TV alcove, and separate laundry room. Extra storage under the stairs + Laundry room with Washer/Dryer hook ups OTHER FEATURES Off-street parking - Long driveway fits appx. 5 cars Custom Shed for your tools, bikes or toys. (No garage) TRANSIT Walk to shuttle stop for major companies. Quick access to Highway 87, 101, 280 etc. Close to airport, Caltrain/Amtrak and Light Rail

Tenant responsible for all utilities. Landlord pays garbage.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Summary of Rental Qualifications and Application Process: Required Information - 1. Government issued ID; 2. Last 2 months of pay stubs (If paid weekly, submit last 8 pay stubs. If paid bi-weekly or semi-monthly, submit last 4 pay stubs) -OR- if self-employed, submit Schedule 1040 of last 2 years of Federal tax returns.&nbsp;Application Fees - $45 non-refundable application fee must be paid for each occupant 18 years of age or older. ALL OF THE FOLLOWING WILL BE REQUIRED UNLESS OTHERWISE STATED IN THE RENTAL ADVERTISEMENT:&nbsp;Income and Credit Score - Gross income of 3 times the monthly rent and credit score of 600. Lease&nbsp;Term -&nbsp;12 month lease.&nbsp;Liability Waiver -&nbsp;Enrollment&nbsp;in property damage liability waiver and subject to additional rent of $19.95/mo. (details at&nbsp;norcalpm.com/pdlw).&nbsp;Pets - Excluding assistance animals, pets are not accepted unless otherwise specified in the advertisement. If advertisement specifies that pets are accepted, no more than 3 pets will be permitted. Pets and service animals will be required to submit pet applications for approval at norcalpm.com/pets. If approved, an increased deposit and monthly pet rent of $50 per pet will be required.&nbsp;Common Reasons to be Declined - Incomplete application, evictions, collections from landlords or utility companies, credit score below required minimum limit, insufficient income, unsatisfactory references, non-discharged bankruptcies, pets (aggressive breeds not permitted, see norcalpm.com/breeds), or move-in dates too far into the future. Felonies or criminal charges related to illegal manufacture or distribution of a controlled substance, bodily harm or destruction of property, or any sexual related offenses will be cause for a denied application. Time is of the Essence - Applications are processed in the order they are received. The first complete and qualified application will be awarded the right to lease the property. If approved, your application is good for 30 days. Your application file will be closed if we do not receive all necessary information within one week of submission. Availability and terms are subject to change. Real Property Management Select does not guarantee the accuracy of square footage on listing. $150 Resident Services Fee due upon move-in. Additional information can be viewed on our complete application found here. For USPS mailboxes, it is tenantï¿½??s responsibility to obtain key for mailbox through USPS to facilitate security of mail. Beware of Craigslist Scams -&nbsp;Real Property Management Select does not advertise rental properties on Craigslist.

Visit RPMSanJose.com or call (408) 872-9991. Real Property Management Select is a California licensed real estate broker, and an Equal Housing Opportunity provider.
CalDRE 01929055

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1336 Bird Avenue have any available units?
1336 Bird Avenue has a unit available for $3,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 1336 Bird Avenue have?
Some of 1336 Bird Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1336 Bird Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1336 Bird Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1336 Bird Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1336 Bird Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 1336 Bird Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1336 Bird Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1336 Bird Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1336 Bird Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1336 Bird Avenue have a pool?
No, 1336 Bird Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1336 Bird Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1336 Bird Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1336 Bird Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1336 Bird Avenue has units with dishwashers.
