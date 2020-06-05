Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool

Reduced! 1335 Shawn Dr #4, San Jose, CA 95118 - Recently remodeled 2 bedrooms 1 bath Condo on the 2nd floor available now!



Unit amenities include, spacious kitchen with beautiful cabinets, quartz countertops, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, disposal, electric stove, tiled kitchen floor and laminate throughout.



This unit comes with double pane windows, 1 assigned carport and a pay washer/dryer behind the building that is shared with the other 3 units. Tenants will have access to the pool. No A/C



Tenant is responsible for PG&E



Rent is $2,300

Security deposit $2,300



Lease term 12 months



Home will be shown by appointment only. Please contact our office to schedule a showing.



Bob@atobpropertymanagement.com

Ph: 408-626-4800



NO PETS

NO SMOKING



DRE #01264949



