1335 Shawn Dr #4
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

1335 Shawn Dr #4

1335 Shawn Drive · (408) 626-4800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1335 Shawn Drive, San Jose, CA 95118
Hammer

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1335 Shawn Dr #4 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 798 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Reduced! 1335 Shawn Dr #4, San Jose, CA 95118 - Recently remodeled 2 bedrooms 1 bath Condo on the 2nd floor available now!

Unit amenities include, spacious kitchen with beautiful cabinets, quartz countertops, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, disposal, electric stove, tiled kitchen floor and laminate throughout.

This unit comes with double pane windows, 1 assigned carport and a pay washer/dryer behind the building that is shared with the other 3 units. Tenants will have access to the pool. No A/C

Tenant is responsible for PG&E

Rent is $2,300
Security deposit $2,300

Lease term 12 months

Home will be shown by appointment only. Please contact our office to schedule a showing.

Bob@atobpropertymanagement.com
Ph: 408-626-4800

NO PETS
NO SMOKING

DRE #01264949

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4542082)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1335 Shawn Dr #4 have any available units?
1335 Shawn Dr #4 has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 1335 Shawn Dr #4 have?
Some of 1335 Shawn Dr #4's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1335 Shawn Dr #4 currently offering any rent specials?
1335 Shawn Dr #4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1335 Shawn Dr #4 pet-friendly?
No, 1335 Shawn Dr #4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 1335 Shawn Dr #4 offer parking?
Yes, 1335 Shawn Dr #4 does offer parking.
Does 1335 Shawn Dr #4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1335 Shawn Dr #4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1335 Shawn Dr #4 have a pool?
Yes, 1335 Shawn Dr #4 has a pool.
Does 1335 Shawn Dr #4 have accessible units?
No, 1335 Shawn Dr #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1335 Shawn Dr #4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1335 Shawn Dr #4 has units with dishwashers.
