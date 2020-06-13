Amenities

1321 Addiewell Pl Available 07/15/20 Spacious Four Bedroom House in Almaden Valley!!! - Spacious 2050 sq. ft. 4 bed/ 2 bath single family home available in Almaden Valley on a corner lot. Bright and open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, new laminated wood flooring, blinds, and fresh paint. Living room with a fireplace and sliding glass door with access to the deck and backyard. First bedroom with french doors and built in cabinetry that can be used as a home office or bedroom. Walk down the hallway and enter into the large open kitchen with a dining area. Kitchen has tile countertops and new appliances included; stove/oven, dishwasher and built-in microwave. Large bonus family room with a brick fireplace and built-in book shelving with access to the side yard through sliding glass door. Additional three bedrooms and full bathroom located down the second hallway with linen storage and coat closet. Master bedroom with two closets, one is mirrored and a master bath with a large stand up shower ad granite counter vanity. Two car attached garage with washer/dryer hookups. Large backyard with a deck and a variety of producing fruit trees (pomegranate, limes, oranges, apples) Desirable neighborhood and area with over 34 miles of trails in Almaden-Quicksilver Park. Almaden Schools; Los Alamitos Elementary, Castillero Middle & Pioneer High. Close to shopping and parks! Must see home!!!!! Pets considered!



