San Jose, CA
1321 Addiewell Pl
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

1321 Addiewell Pl

1321 Addiewell Place · (510) 556-1111 ext. 1160
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1321 Addiewell Place, San Jose, CA 95120
Crossgate

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1321 Addiewell Pl · Avail. Jul 15

$4,295

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1321 Addiewell Pl Available 07/15/20 Spacious Four Bedroom House in Almaden Valley!!! - Spacious 2050 sq. ft. 4 bed/ 2 bath single family home available in Almaden Valley on a corner lot. Bright and open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, new laminated wood flooring, blinds, and fresh paint. Living room with a fireplace and sliding glass door with access to the deck and backyard. First bedroom with french doors and built in cabinetry that can be used as a home office or bedroom. Walk down the hallway and enter into the large open kitchen with a dining area. Kitchen has tile countertops and new appliances included; stove/oven, dishwasher and built-in microwave. Large bonus family room with a brick fireplace and built-in book shelving with access to the side yard through sliding glass door. Additional three bedrooms and full bathroom located down the second hallway with linen storage and coat closet. Master bedroom with two closets, one is mirrored and a master bath with a large stand up shower ad granite counter vanity. Two car attached garage with washer/dryer hookups. Large backyard with a deck and a variety of producing fruit trees (pomegranate, limes, oranges, apples) Desirable neighborhood and area with over 34 miles of trails in Almaden-Quicksilver Park. Almaden Schools; Los Alamitos Elementary, Castillero Middle & Pioneer High. Close to shopping and parks! Must see home!!!!! Pets considered!

CABRE01197438

(RLNE4448819)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1321 Addiewell Pl have any available units?
1321 Addiewell Pl has a unit available for $4,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 1321 Addiewell Pl have?
Some of 1321 Addiewell Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1321 Addiewell Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1321 Addiewell Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1321 Addiewell Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1321 Addiewell Pl is pet friendly.
Does 1321 Addiewell Pl offer parking?
Yes, 1321 Addiewell Pl does offer parking.
Does 1321 Addiewell Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1321 Addiewell Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1321 Addiewell Pl have a pool?
No, 1321 Addiewell Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1321 Addiewell Pl have accessible units?
No, 1321 Addiewell Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1321 Addiewell Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1321 Addiewell Pl has units with dishwashers.
