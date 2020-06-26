All apartments in San Jose
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:50 PM

1305 Phelps Ave

1305 Phelps Avenue · (408) 849-9315
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1305 Phelps Avenue, San Jose, CA 95117
Millic-Phelps

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1305 Phelps Ave · Avail. Sep 19

$3,650

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1518 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1305 Phelps Ave Available 09/19/20 Remodeled 3BD/2.5BA Townhome w/ 2 Car Attached Garage & Large Outdoor Patio - Available 09/19! - IF YOU ARE INTERESTED APPLY ASAP AT WWW.RENTNORCAL.COM. FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE!

THIS PROPERTY IS TENANT OCCUPIED UNTIL 08/31/2020. DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS.

IN AN EFFORT TO NOT DISTURB THE TENANTS, WE WILL ONLY SHOW THE PROPERTY TO PEOPLE WHO SUBMIT APPLICATIONS FOR THERE ENTIRE GROUP WHILE THE PROPERTY IS OCCUPIED. IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO PROCEED WITH THE PROPERTY AFTER YOU SEE IT IN PERSON, LET THE PROPERTY MANAGER KNOW AND WE CAN REFUND YOUR APPLICATION FEES.

WE WILL SHOW THE PROPERTY AS REQUESTED WHEN THE PROPERTY IS VACANT.

Available September 19th!

This Remodeled 3BD/2.5 2 story town home is located close to San Thomas Expwy & Payne in the heart of West San Jose.

The kitchen has been fully remodeled. Newer cabinets, mosaic back splash, stove/oven and dishwasher.

Both upstairs bathrooms are remodeled as well!

This home is located in a very well maintained HOA.

-Attached 2 car garage.

-Washer/Dryer included.

-Central Heat & AC.

-Dual Pane Windows Throughout.

-Over-sized Master Suite with tub and separate shower.

-Centrally located.

-Close to school and parks.

-Garbage included.

******

SCHOOLS:
-Payne Elementary - APT 902
-Moreland Middle - API 861
-Prospect High - API 793
***Tenant are to verify this information to be accurate. Management does not guarantee this information to be true***

1 year lease.

Small pet may be possible upon approval.

(RLNE1838654)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 Phelps Ave have any available units?
1305 Phelps Ave has a unit available for $3,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 1305 Phelps Ave have?
Some of 1305 Phelps Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1305 Phelps Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1305 Phelps Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 Phelps Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1305 Phelps Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1305 Phelps Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1305 Phelps Ave offers parking.
Does 1305 Phelps Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1305 Phelps Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 Phelps Ave have a pool?
No, 1305 Phelps Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1305 Phelps Ave have accessible units?
No, 1305 Phelps Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 Phelps Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1305 Phelps Ave has units with dishwashers.
