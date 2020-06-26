Amenities

1305 Phelps Ave Available 09/19/20 Remodeled 3BD/2.5BA Townhome w/ 2 Car Attached Garage & Large Outdoor Patio - Available 09/19! - IF YOU ARE INTERESTED APPLY ASAP AT WWW.RENTNORCAL.COM. FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE!



THIS PROPERTY IS TENANT OCCUPIED UNTIL 08/31/2020. DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS.



IN AN EFFORT TO NOT DISTURB THE TENANTS, WE WILL ONLY SHOW THE PROPERTY TO PEOPLE WHO SUBMIT APPLICATIONS FOR THERE ENTIRE GROUP WHILE THE PROPERTY IS OCCUPIED. IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO PROCEED WITH THE PROPERTY AFTER YOU SEE IT IN PERSON, LET THE PROPERTY MANAGER KNOW AND WE CAN REFUND YOUR APPLICATION FEES.



WE WILL SHOW THE PROPERTY AS REQUESTED WHEN THE PROPERTY IS VACANT.



Available September 19th!



This Remodeled 3BD/2.5 2 story town home is located close to San Thomas Expwy & Payne in the heart of West San Jose.



The kitchen has been fully remodeled. Newer cabinets, mosaic back splash, stove/oven and dishwasher.



Both upstairs bathrooms are remodeled as well!



This home is located in a very well maintained HOA.



-Attached 2 car garage.



-Washer/Dryer included.



-Central Heat & AC.



-Dual Pane Windows Throughout.



-Over-sized Master Suite with tub and separate shower.



-Centrally located.



-Close to school and parks.



-Garbage included.



SCHOOLS:

-Payne Elementary - APT 902

-Moreland Middle - API 861

-Prospect High - API 793

***Tenant are to verify this information to be accurate. Management does not guarantee this information to be true***



1 year lease.



Small pet may be possible upon approval.



