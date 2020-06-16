All apartments in San Jose
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

1267 Charise Ct

1267 Charise Court · (650) 241-3888
Location

1267 Charise Court, San Jose, CA 95120
California Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1267 Charise Ct · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1585 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1267 Charise Ct Available 06/16/20 Breathtaking Views 2 Bed 3 Bath Town Home with Den - This home features brand new paint and new flooring. Corner Unit Town home with Fantastic Views from the upstairs and downstairs decks.

Upstairs features a spacious Living room with Fireplace, large Kitchen with Gas Stove, Dining Area as well as an Open Dining Room, a Den that can be used as a 3rd bedroom, and a full Bathroom and laundry room which leads to the 2 car garage.

Downstairs features the Master Bedroom with plenty of closet space. The Bathroom has his and hers sinks, a large shower/tub combination and a separate toilet.
The Guest Bedroom has a walk in closet and separate bathroom.

Service Animals only

The HOA takes care of the landscaping and the owner takes care of the trash.

This home is a must see call today. Luke 310-775-5588

Apply online at lpmsiliconvalley.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4122541)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1267 Charise Ct have any available units?
1267 Charise Ct has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 1267 Charise Ct have?
Some of 1267 Charise Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1267 Charise Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1267 Charise Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1267 Charise Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1267 Charise Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 1267 Charise Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1267 Charise Ct does offer parking.
Does 1267 Charise Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1267 Charise Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1267 Charise Ct have a pool?
No, 1267 Charise Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1267 Charise Ct have accessible units?
No, 1267 Charise Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1267 Charise Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1267 Charise Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
