Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets fireplace range

1267 Charise Ct Available 06/16/20 Breathtaking Views 2 Bed 3 Bath Town Home with Den - This home features brand new paint and new flooring. Corner Unit Town home with Fantastic Views from the upstairs and downstairs decks.



Upstairs features a spacious Living room with Fireplace, large Kitchen with Gas Stove, Dining Area as well as an Open Dining Room, a Den that can be used as a 3rd bedroom, and a full Bathroom and laundry room which leads to the 2 car garage.



Downstairs features the Master Bedroom with plenty of closet space. The Bathroom has his and hers sinks, a large shower/tub combination and a separate toilet.

The Guest Bedroom has a walk in closet and separate bathroom.



Service Animals only



The HOA takes care of the landscaping and the owner takes care of the trash.



This home is a must see call today. Luke 310-775-5588



Apply online at lpmsiliconvalley.com



No Pets Allowed



