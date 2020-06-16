Amenities
1267 Charise Ct Available 06/16/20 Breathtaking Views 2 Bed 3 Bath Town Home with Den - This home features brand new paint and new flooring. Corner Unit Town home with Fantastic Views from the upstairs and downstairs decks.
Upstairs features a spacious Living room with Fireplace, large Kitchen with Gas Stove, Dining Area as well as an Open Dining Room, a Den that can be used as a 3rd bedroom, and a full Bathroom and laundry room which leads to the 2 car garage.
Downstairs features the Master Bedroom with plenty of closet space. The Bathroom has his and hers sinks, a large shower/tub combination and a separate toilet.
The Guest Bedroom has a walk in closet and separate bathroom.
Service Animals only
The HOA takes care of the landscaping and the owner takes care of the trash.
This home is a must see call today. Luke 310-775-5588
Apply online at lpmsiliconvalley.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4122541)