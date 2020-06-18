122 Sweetberry Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill internet access

The Space



This spacious house can accommodate maximum 15 guests. If you are in town for a reunion, wedding, sport tournament, convention, business... we have the perfect property for you. Plenty of parking, 10 minutes from downtown, close to major shopping areas. There are 5 bedrooms plus a wood cabin, 3 bathrooms, 2 king beds, 3 full beds, 5 twin beds and 4 sofa beds.



Here is the long list of the amenities this house offers:

- Master bedroom: 2 king beds, 1 sofa bed, 32 flat screen TV, walk in closet

- Second bedroom: 1 queen bed

- Third bedroom: 1 full size bed, 1 pulled out twin bed

- Forth bedroom: 1 full size bed, 1 pulled out twin bed

- Fifth room (no closet): 1 bunk bed with two twin mattresses

- fam-room: 42 flat screen TV, 2 full size sofa beds, full body massage chair

- Living room: 65 TV, Blueray Player, Full HD cable, Wifi, Piano

- 2 dining tables, six chairs each

- Kitchen: full appliances, maple cabinet, granite counter-top, filtered water, cookware and dinnerware for large groups.

- Washer and Dryer

- 3 full bathrooms, 2 with tub and 1 with a shower stall

- Backyard: gazebo, patio chairs, dining table for six, 300 square feet wood cabin, Infrared BBQ grill.



Prices



- 1 to 2 months: $12000 (utilities included)

- Month to month (with 3 months commitment): $10000 (utilities included)

- Security Deposit: $1000



Other Things to Note



Please note that 10% county lodging tax will be due upon arrival.