122 Sweetberry Court
122 Sweetberry Court

122 Sweetberry Court · (201) 845-7300
Location

122 Sweetberry Court, San Jose, CA 95136
Berry Park

Price and availability

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
walk in closets
bbq/grill
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
The Space

This spacious house can accommodate maximum 15 guests. If you are in town for a reunion, wedding, sport tournament, convention, business... we have the perfect property for you. Plenty of parking, 10 minutes from downtown, close to major shopping areas. There are 5 bedrooms plus a wood cabin, 3 bathrooms, 2 king beds, 3 full beds, 5 twin beds and 4 sofa beds.

Here is the long list of the amenities this house offers:
- Master bedroom: 2 king beds, 1 sofa bed, 32 flat screen TV, walk in closet
- Second bedroom: 1 queen bed
- Third bedroom: 1 full size bed, 1 pulled out twin bed
- Forth bedroom: 1 full size bed, 1 pulled out twin bed
- Fifth room (no closet): 1 bunk bed with two twin mattresses
- fam-room: 42 flat screen TV, 2 full size sofa beds, full body massage chair
- Living room: 65 TV, Blueray Player, Full HD cable, Wifi, Piano
- 2 dining tables, six chairs each
- Kitchen: full appliances, maple cabinet, granite counter-top, filtered water, cookware and dinnerware for large groups.
- Washer and Dryer
- 3 full bathrooms, 2 with tub and 1 with a shower stall
- Backyard: gazebo, patio chairs, dining table for six, 300 square feet wood cabin, Infrared BBQ grill.

========================================================

Prices

- 1 to 2 months: $12000 (utilities included)
- Month to month (with 3 months commitment): $10000 (utilities included)
- Security Deposit: $1000

Other Things to Note

Please note that 10% county lodging tax will be due upon arrival.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

