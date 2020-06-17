1213 La Terrace Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony carport recently renovated pool clubhouse

GREAT location, spacious top floor condo! - Freshly painted, spacious two bedroom condo in the Lake View Terrace complex.

Second floor unit with vaulted ceiling and nice deck, with a 5 minute walk to the lake to watch the Egrets and enjoy the space.

Two nice size bedrooms, one large bathroom and plenty of closet space!

Washer and dryer in unit.

Carport assigned parking for one car.

Fabulous park-like setting, recently updated Community pool and Clubhouse.

Take advantage of the walking trails and make this home your peaceful retreat at the end of the day!

Schools are: Allen at Steinbeck K-5, Castillero Middle School and Gunderson High. Tenant to verify availability.

Please: No smoking, no pets. (service animals of course accepted.)

Contact Teri Berwick 650 815 8588 (BRE 01705674) for an appointment to view. Professionally managed by Summerhill Property Management, Inc. (BRE 01523660)



(RLNE5530965)