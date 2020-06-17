All apartments in San Jose
San Jose, CA
1213 La Terrace Circle
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1213 La Terrace Circle

1213 La Terrace Circle · (650) 815-8588
Location

1213 La Terrace Circle, San Jose, CA 95123
Blossom Valley

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1213 La Terrace Circle · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 904 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
GREAT location, spacious top floor condo! - Freshly painted, spacious two bedroom condo in the Lake View Terrace complex.
Second floor unit with vaulted ceiling and nice deck, with a 5 minute walk to the lake to watch the Egrets and enjoy the space.
Two nice size bedrooms, one large bathroom and plenty of closet space!
Washer and dryer in unit.
Carport assigned parking for one car.
Fabulous park-like setting, recently updated Community pool and Clubhouse.
Take advantage of the walking trails and make this home your peaceful retreat at the end of the day!
Schools are: Allen at Steinbeck K-5, Castillero Middle School and Gunderson High. Tenant to verify availability.
Please: No smoking, no pets. (service animals of course accepted.)
Contact Teri Berwick 650 815 8588 (BRE 01705674) for an appointment to view. Professionally managed by Summerhill Property Management, Inc. (BRE 01523660)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5530965)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

