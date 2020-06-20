All apartments in San Jose
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

114 E Santa Clara St

114 E Santa Clara St · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

114 E Santa Clara St, San Jose, CA 95112
Downtown San Jose

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$3,795

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Pretty and spacious, unfurnished, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2nd-floor house property rental on a walkcore.com rated walker’s and biker’s paradise Downtown neighborhood in San Jose.

The spacious and comfy interior features hardwood floor in the kitchen, a carpeted floor in the bedrooms and in the living room, tiled floor bathrooms. And, a relaxing balcony and deck in its exterior. The kitchen has all the basic appliances provided such as the refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, microwave including a new dishwasher. In-unit washer and dryer are also included in the rent along with A/C and gas heating for climate control.

This is a pet-friendly home but only small pets are allowed with a $500 one-time pet deposit/pet. No smoking in the property though. No parking but there is paid parking nearby. Tenant pays gas and electricity. Water will be covered by the landlord.

This home is very close to and from Downtown San Jose. You can even easily walk or bike to work or do your shopping, etc. from this home!

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Walk Score: 98
Biker’s Paradise: 92

Nearby parks: San Jose Downtown Historic District, Saint James Square Historic District, and St James Park.

Bus lines:
64A McKee & White - Ohlone-Chynoweth Station - 0.1 mile
64B McKee & White - Almaden Expressway & Camden - 0.1 mile
Rapid 523 Berryessa BART - Lockheed Martin via De Anza College - 0.1 mile
23 De Anza College - Alum Rock Station via Stevens Creek - 0.1 mile

Rail lines:
Green L

(RLNE5786215)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

