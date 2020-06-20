114 E Santa Clara St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



Pretty and spacious, unfurnished, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2nd-floor house property rental on a walkcore.com rated walker’s and biker’s paradise Downtown neighborhood in San Jose.



The spacious and comfy interior features hardwood floor in the kitchen, a carpeted floor in the bedrooms and in the living room, tiled floor bathrooms. And, a relaxing balcony and deck in its exterior. The kitchen has all the basic appliances provided such as the refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, microwave including a new dishwasher. In-unit washer and dryer are also included in the rent along with A/C and gas heating for climate control.



This is a pet-friendly home but only small pets are allowed with a $500 one-time pet deposit/pet. No smoking in the property though. No parking but there is paid parking nearby. Tenant pays gas and electricity. Water will be covered by the landlord.



This home is very close to and from Downtown San Jose. You can even easily walk or bike to work or do your shopping, etc. from this home!



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Walk Score: 98

Biker’s Paradise: 92



Nearby parks: San Jose Downtown Historic District, Saint James Square Historic District, and St James Park.



Bus lines:

64A McKee & White - Ohlone-Chynoweth Station - 0.1 mile

64B McKee & White - Almaden Expressway & Camden - 0.1 mile

Rapid 523 Berryessa BART - Lockheed Martin via De Anza College - 0.1 mile

23 De Anza College - Alum Rock Station via Stevens Creek - 0.1 mile



Rail lines:

Green L



