Last updated May 14 2020 at 7:28 PM

1111 Morse

1111 Morse Street · (415) 271-1920
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1111 Morse Street, San Jose, CA 95126
Chapman Morse

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1296 sqft

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath Bungalow in the Rose Garden. This beautiful home, completely remodeled from ground up by a celebrated interior designer is available May 1, 2020. Situated on a quaint, tree-lined street, less than 3 miles from Downtown San Jose and Whole Foods, 2 miles from San Jose International Airport and one exit away from Valley Fair Shopping Center and Santana Row. Perfect for those who want it all; a quiet oasis just minutes away from everything. Sorry no pets allowed! :/ *Coronavirus PEAD must be filled out by all parties before entering property!* Shown Property COVID-19 Prevention Plan https://drive.google.com/file/d/1wH0hkQVmeIKIQE51-K1KulNRDBBixQGv/view?usp=sharing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 Morse have any available units?
1111 Morse has a unit available for $4,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
Is 1111 Morse currently offering any rent specials?
1111 Morse isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 Morse pet-friendly?
No, 1111 Morse is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 1111 Morse offer parking?
Yes, 1111 Morse does offer parking.
Does 1111 Morse have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1111 Morse does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 Morse have a pool?
No, 1111 Morse does not have a pool.
Does 1111 Morse have accessible units?
No, 1111 Morse does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 Morse have units with dishwashers?
No, 1111 Morse does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1111 Morse have units with air conditioning?
No, 1111 Morse does not have units with air conditioning.
