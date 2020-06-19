1111 Morse

Amenities

garage recently renovated oven

Unit Amenities oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

A gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath Bungalow in the Rose Garden. This beautiful home, completely remodeled from ground up by a celebrated interior designer is available May 1, 2020. Situated on a quaint, tree-lined street, less than 3 miles from Downtown San Jose and Whole Foods, 2 miles from San Jose International Airport and one exit away from Valley Fair Shopping Center and Santana Row. Perfect for those who want it all; a quiet oasis just minutes away from everything. Sorry no pets allowed! :/ *Coronavirus PEAD must be filled out by all parties before entering property!* Shown Property COVID-19 Prevention Plan https://drive.google.com/file/d/1wH0hkQVmeIKIQE51-K1KulNRDBBixQGv/view?usp=sharing