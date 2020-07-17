All apartments in San Jose
Find more places like 1033 Keeble Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Jose, CA
/
1033 Keeble Court
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1033 Keeble Court

1033 Keeble Court · (408) 377-2676
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Jose
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1033 Keeble Court, San Jose, CA 95126
St. Leo's

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1033 Keeble Court · Avail. now

$3,600

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SAN JOSE- Premium townhouse with attached garage and newer construction - San Jose
Type: Townhouse
Address: 1033 Keeble Court, San Jose CA. 95126
Location: The Alameda and S. Keeble Ave
Rooms: 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car attached garage
Sq. Ft: 1,650 approx.
Details: Executive townhome with dual master suites and vaulted ceilings. Contemporary styling with quality finishes provide combined with an excellent floor plan make this a very desirable place to call home! The living room greets you with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. The main level includes a formal dining room, and open kitchen with bonus room. The Kitchen is highlighted with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas cook top, oven, refrigerator, dishwasher and a generous size island. This opens into the bonus room with a large bay window for lots of natural light. The upstairs offers 2 master suites and a washer/dryer. The main bedroom includes a walk-in closet, oversized tub, separate shower, and dual vanity. The second suit has a full bath and large closet. Other amenities include central AC and a two-car garage. Convenient location near the Alameda, Downtown San Jose, near Hwy 87, 280 and 880, entertainment, shopping, parks and much more... For complete details and to schedule a private showing, please call Sam LaPlaca at (408)377-2676.
Rent: $3,600
Security Deposit: $3,800
Available: now
Term: 12 month lease

*** PLEASE CALL FOR A PRIVATE APPOINTMENT - Sam LaPlaca: 408-377-2676 ***
*** For APPLICATIONS and OTHER AVAILABLE PROPERTIES please visit WWW.CMPMI.COM ***

(RLNE5880704)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1033 Keeble Court have any available units?
1033 Keeble Court has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 1033 Keeble Court have?
Some of 1033 Keeble Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1033 Keeble Court currently offering any rent specials?
1033 Keeble Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1033 Keeble Court pet-friendly?
No, 1033 Keeble Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 1033 Keeble Court offer parking?
Yes, 1033 Keeble Court offers parking.
Does 1033 Keeble Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1033 Keeble Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1033 Keeble Court have a pool?
No, 1033 Keeble Court does not have a pool.
Does 1033 Keeble Court have accessible units?
No, 1033 Keeble Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1033 Keeble Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1033 Keeble Court has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1033 Keeble Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Livorno Square
3101 Magliocco Dr
San Jose, CA 95128
Latitude 37
1255 & 1277 Babb Court
San Jose, CA 95125
Pavona Apartments
760 N 7th St
San Jose, CA 95112
The Enclave
4343 Renaissance Dr
San Jose, CA 95134
Avalon on the Alameda
1300 The Alameda
San Jose, CA 95126
121 Tasman
121 E Tasman Dr
San Jose, CA 95134
Sofi Berryessa
750 N King Rd
San Jose, CA 95134
The Lex
5560 Lexington Ave
San Jose, CA 95123

Similar Pages

San Jose 1 BedroomsSan Jose 2 Bedrooms
San Jose Apartments with ParkingSan Jose Dog Friendly Apartments
San Jose Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown San JoseWillow GlenBlossom Valley
ParkviewLoma LindaRenaissance
BlackfordRiver Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

San Jose City CollegeSan Jose State University
California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East Bay
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity