Amenities
SAN JOSE- Premium townhouse with attached garage and newer construction - San Jose
Type: Townhouse
Address: 1033 Keeble Court, San Jose CA. 95126
Location: The Alameda and S. Keeble Ave
Rooms: 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car attached garage
Sq. Ft: 1,650 approx.
Details: Executive townhome with dual master suites and vaulted ceilings. Contemporary styling with quality finishes provide combined with an excellent floor plan make this a very desirable place to call home! The living room greets you with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. The main level includes a formal dining room, and open kitchen with bonus room. The Kitchen is highlighted with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas cook top, oven, refrigerator, dishwasher and a generous size island. This opens into the bonus room with a large bay window for lots of natural light. The upstairs offers 2 master suites and a washer/dryer. The main bedroom includes a walk-in closet, oversized tub, separate shower, and dual vanity. The second suit has a full bath and large closet. Other amenities include central AC and a two-car garage. Convenient location near the Alameda, Downtown San Jose, near Hwy 87, 280 and 880, entertainment, shopping, parks and much more... For complete details and to schedule a private showing, please call Sam LaPlaca at (408)377-2676.
Rent: $3,600
Security Deposit: $3,800
Available: now
Term: 12 month lease
*** PLEASE CALL FOR A PRIVATE APPOINTMENT - Sam LaPlaca: 408-377-2676 ***
(RLNE5880704)