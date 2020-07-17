Amenities

SAN JOSE- Premium townhouse with attached garage and newer construction - San Jose

Type: Townhouse

Address: 1033 Keeble Court, San Jose CA. 95126

Location: The Alameda and S. Keeble Ave

Rooms: 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car attached garage

Sq. Ft: 1,650 approx.

Details: Executive townhome with dual master suites and vaulted ceilings. Contemporary styling with quality finishes provide combined with an excellent floor plan make this a very desirable place to call home! The living room greets you with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. The main level includes a formal dining room, and open kitchen with bonus room. The Kitchen is highlighted with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas cook top, oven, refrigerator, dishwasher and a generous size island. This opens into the bonus room with a large bay window for lots of natural light. The upstairs offers 2 master suites and a washer/dryer. The main bedroom includes a walk-in closet, oversized tub, separate shower, and dual vanity. The second suit has a full bath and large closet. Other amenities include central AC and a two-car garage. Convenient location near the Alameda, Downtown San Jose, near Hwy 87, 280 and 880, entertainment, shopping, parks and much more... For complete details and to schedule a private showing, please call Sam LaPlaca at (408)377-2676.

Rent: $3,600

Security Deposit: $3,800

Available: now

Term: 12 month lease



