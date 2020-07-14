The Landing

1 of 37
VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO
1 Bedroom
$2,795
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 560 sqft
$2,995
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 618 sqft
$3,295
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 738 sqft
$3,995
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 863 sqft
$4,335
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,788
Click to see floorplan
3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1073 sqft
$6,994
Click to see floorplan
3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1096 sqft
$7,200
Click to see floorplan
3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1097 sqft
This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.