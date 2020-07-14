All apartments in San Francisco
The Landing
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:59 PM

The Landing

Open Now until 6pm
1395 22nd Street · (415) 300-1928
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Now Offering Up to 8 Weeks Free Rent & 3 Months Free Parking on Select Units! Virtual and self-guided tours now available!
Location

1395 22nd Street, San Francisco, CA 94107
Potrero Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$2,795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 560 sqft

Unit 634 · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 618 sqft

Unit 233 · Avail. now

$3,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 573 sqft

See 19+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 243 · Avail. now

$3,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 738 sqft

Unit 838 · Avail. now

$3,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 863 sqft

Unit 359 · Avail. now

$4,335

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 847 sqft

See 18+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 223 · Avail. Aug 14

$6,788

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1073 sqft

Unit 209 · Avail. Aug 2

$6,994

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1096 sqft

Unit 315 · Avail. Aug 23

$7,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1097 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Landing.

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
bathtub
granite counters
oven
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
media room
package receiving
yoga
garage
alarm system
bocce court
car charging
cc payments
conference room
courtyard
dog grooming area
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
game room
google fiber
green community
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
At The Landing, we know luxury is more than the sum of its parts – it’s about a seamless daily experience that finds you where you are and offers a multitude of possibilities right at your fingertips. A rooftop terrace for sunrise yoga. Co-working spaces to keep you inspired. A resident app that lets you order in, send laundry out, or get your car washed downstairs. Welcoming, inviting, a place to rest and recharge – when the day is done, we’ll greet you at the door and remind you why you’ve made this place your own personal retreat.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9, 12, 24 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49
Deposit: 33% of the monthly rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $75
restrictions: Akita, American or English Staffordshire Terriers (or any mix of Staffordshire Terriers), Alaskan Malamutes, Chow Chows, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Mastiffs (including Bull Mastiff, Cane Corso Mastiff, English Mastiff, Italian Mastiff, Neapolitan Mastiff, Tibetan Mastiff), Pit Bulls (or any mix of Pit Bull), Presa Canario, Russian Bear Dog, Siberian Husky, Rottweiler, Wolf-hybrids
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Landing have any available units?
The Landing has 48 units available starting at $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does The Landing have?
Some of The Landing's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Landing currently offering any rent specials?
The Landing is offering the following rent specials: Now Offering Up to 8 Weeks Free Rent & 3 Months Free Parking on Select Units! Virtual and self-guided tours now available!
Is The Landing pet-friendly?
Yes, The Landing is pet friendly.
Does The Landing offer parking?
Yes, The Landing offers parking.
Does The Landing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Landing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Landing have a pool?
No, The Landing does not have a pool.
Does The Landing have accessible units?
Yes, The Landing has accessible units.
Does The Landing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Landing has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

