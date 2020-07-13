/
apartments under 2000
97 Apartments under $2,000 for rent in Richmond, CA
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
10 Units Available
The Tides
3185 Garrity Way, Richmond, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,949
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,504
1069 sqft
You’re set for an amazing style of modern apartment living at The Tides, a gated community of spacious one- and two-bedroom interiors featuring upgraded appliances, terrific finishes, high-quality amenities, and patio/balcony space to serve as a
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
10 Units Available
Fairmede-Hilltop
Westridge at Hilltop Apartments
2490 Lancaster Dr, Richmond, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,419
475 sqft
Surround yourself with the natural beauty of the Bay at Westridge at Hilltop. With spacious floor plans ranging from studios to one-bedroom apartment homes, these pet-friendly apartments in Richmond have several options to suit your particular needs.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
North and East
458 33rd Street
458 33rd Street, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
Duplex in Downtown Richmond...
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
City Center
1532 Chanslor Ave # V
1532 Chanslor Avenue, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Nicely Updated 2 bed 1 bath Condo in Richmond - AVAILABLE NOW !!! - Nicely Updated 2 bed 1 bath Condo in Richmond - AVAILABLE NOW !!! -Newer kitchen with granite counters and tile floors. -Tile shower surround in bathroom.
1 of 5
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Southwest Richmond Annex
5308 Columbia Ave.
5308 Columbia Avenue, Richmond, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
Spacious 1 Bedroom/1 Bath Apartment Located a Few Blocks from El Cerritto Shopping Center - A completely remodeled one-bedroom unit with an attached parking garage. Conveniently situated at the edge of Richmond, easy accesses to I-80 and I-580.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 03:44pm
1 Unit Available
Santa Fe
253 South 8th Street
253 South 8th Street, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
800 sqft
This secure lower level apartment has 2 large bedrooms with 1 bath. A super big eat-in Kitchen with access to a semi private back porch. This unit also has its own private detached garage, is freshly painted.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Panhandle Annex
1233 South 55th Street
1233 South 55th Street, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
700 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Richmond. Amenities included: hardwood floors and laundry in building.Regular Garbage included. Tenant pays for PG&E and water. No pet. Date Available: Jul 8th 2020. $1,800/month rent.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Belding Woods
2007 Barrett Avenue
2007 Barrett Avenue, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
790 sqft
Nicely remodeled unit within totally rehabbed Vintage 4-plex. Upper interior end unit, located on corner of Barrett Ave and 20th St. Steps from the Richmond BART station. Everything newer and modern. Spacious floor plan. Bay windows in front.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Point Richmond
40 Cottage Avenue
40 Cottage Avenue, Richmond, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
600 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Point Richmond. Amenities included: central heat, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, laundry in building, and backyard patio. Utilities included: heat, water, and trash.
Results within 1 mile of Richmond
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
11 Units Available
Del Norte Place Apartment Homes
11720 San Pablo Ave, El Cerrito, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,983
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,291
899 sqft
Prime location close to San Pablo Avenue, UC Berkeley and the El Cerrito Del Norte BART station. Community is pet-friendly and features a fitness center. Units have spacious floor plans and all electric appliances.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:44pm
1 Unit Available
San Pablo
3430 San Pablo Dam Road
3430 San Pablo Dam Rd, San Pablo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
900 sqft
Bright 2 Bed 1 1/2 Bath condo in San Pablo. This 900 sf 2 story unit has been updated new wood-like flooring and fresh paint throughout. The kitchen has a dark wood cabinets and open to the dining area.
1 of 11
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
San Pablo
13700 San Pablo
13700 San Pablo Avenue, San Pablo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,980
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Alice Chen Lu - Agt: 510-685-0505 - Email: lu.alicechen@outlook.comPhone: 510-685-0505About 13700 San Pablo Ave San Pablo, CA 94806Renovated 741-sq.
Results within 5 miles of Richmond
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
3 Units Available
Bay Side
The Villas at Harbor Pointe
585 Sunnyview Dr, Pinole, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,980
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
936 sqft
Arrive home to The Villas at Harbor Pointe where sweeping bay views await you in a reserved hilltop setting. The Villas at Harbor Pointe offers a peaceful environment in historic Pinole.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Bushrod
623 57th Street
623 57th Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
Book a showing now and visit this nice unfurnished single bedroom and bathroom apartment in the peaceful Bushrod/Temescal area in Oakland, California. The apartment has multiple on street parking spots.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Bayfront and Peninsula
5 Admiral Drive #209
5 Admiral Drive, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$1,850
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Admiral Drive #209 Available 07/15/20 Lovely remodeled studio condo with a courtyard view at resort-like Watergate by the bay! - VACANT AND EASY TO SHOW!! Please text Christine @ 917-318-8878 to view.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1006 Hawthorne Dr
1006 Hawthorne Drive, Rodeo, CA
Studio
$1,950
581 sqft
Spacious Craftsman Style Studio - ALL Utilities Included! - This Beautifully Remodeled Bright Studio in the Rodeo Hills features: 1. Carpet and Hardwood Throughout 2. Beautiful Open Floor Plan with Bay Windows 3.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
West Berkeley
1138 Addison Street
1138 Addison Street, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$950
156 sqft
I am a resident of the house Nocturne. We're looking for a housemate, moving in anytime, for approximately a year's lease or longer. The house is located near the intersection of San Pablo & University Avenue.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Paradise Park
6425 ESSEX STREET
6425 Essex Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Move-in Ready - Great 2 bedroom apt that is on the Berkeley/Oakland Border. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5604962)
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
West Berkeley
2019 7th Street
2019 Seventh Street, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2019 7th Street in Berkeley. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
South Berkeley
2923 Wheeler ST #A
2923 Wheeler Street, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
673 sqft
2923 Wheeler ST #A Available 07/20/20 1Bed/1Bath W/ Parking *ScottRussellJr* *AMSI* - Welcome to 2923 Wheeler Street! You Tube Video: https://youtu.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Bayfront and Peninsula
2 Admiral Drive #375
2 Admiral Drive, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$1,895
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Affordable Studio at Watergate - Text or Call Auguste to see it @ (510) 421.
Results within 10 miles of Richmond
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 03:51pm
$
2 Units Available
South of Market
77 Bluxome Apartments
77 Bluxome St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,835
210 sqft
Large, sleek studio apartments with easy access to I-80. Artistic design, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Extra storage. Garage parking available. Building has elevator.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 05:58am
1 Unit Available
Tenderloin
318 Turk Street
318 Turk Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,895
1 Bedroom
Ask
The Tenderloin is San Franciscos buzziest neighborhood. Dive into this eclectic mash-up of lifelong residents, passionate game changers and adventurous early adopters.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
3 Units Available
Mission Pines
3600 Pine St, Martinez, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
842 sqft
Upscale homes with energy-efficient appliances and ceiling fans. Enjoy use of the on-site pool. Get your daily necessities at nearby Muir Station. Enjoy the scenery at Radke Martinez Regional Shoreline. Minutes from I-680.
