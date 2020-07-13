/
101 Apartments under $2,000 for rent in Emeryville, CA
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Bayfront and Peninsula
5 Admiral Drive #209
5 Admiral Drive, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$1,850
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Admiral Drive #209 Available 07/15/20 Lovely remodeled studio condo with a courtyard view at resort-like Watergate by the bay! - VACANT AND EASY TO SHOW!! Please text Christine @ 917-318-8878 to view.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Bayfront and Peninsula
2 Admiral Drive #375
2 Admiral Drive, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$1,895
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Affordable Studio at Watergate - Text or Call Auguste to see it @ (510) 421.
Results within 1 mile of Emeryville
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Bushrod
623 57th Street
623 57th Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
Book a showing now and visit this nice unfurnished single bedroom and bathroom apartment in the peaceful Bushrod/Temescal area in Oakland, California. The apartment has multiple on street parking spots.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Clawson
3027 Filbert St. 1
3027 Filbert Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
500 sqft
West Oakland 1 bed Apartment - Property Id: 178999 Welcome to your urban oasis in West Oakland.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Paradise Park
6425 ESSEX STREET
6425 Essex Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Move-in Ready - Great 2 bedroom apt that is on the Berkeley/Oakland Border. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5604962)
Results within 5 miles of Emeryville
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 02:19pm
2 Units Available
Merritt
Lakeview Towers
201 E 12th St, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,850
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lakeview Towers in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 12:51am
3 Units Available
Downtown Oakland
Downtown Oakland
1515 Webster Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
110 sqft
Our community is housed within the historic Julia Morgan YWCA building. Starcity shares the building with the Envision Academy, a charter school located on the first three floors.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
3 Units Available
West End
Garden Court Apartments
557 Buena Vista Ave, Alameda, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,814
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
800 sqft
Excellent location, close to amenities like Woodstock Park and Longfellow Elementary. Residents enjoy units with garbage disposal, carpet and bathtubs. Community has carport, courtyard and pool.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
5 Units Available
Merritt
Vue De Lac Apartments
1600-1612 3rd Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$1,695
222 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,695
480 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vue De Lac Apartments in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 9 at 12:51pm
1 Unit Available
Piedmont Avenue
77 Glen Ave
77 Glen Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$1,995
361 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
The sun always brightens up your day in this sunny Oakland apartment. This stunning building gives light and airy vibes while still maintaining the unique exterior.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
2 Units Available
Koreatown-Northgate
Nook on Valdez
2425 Valdez Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$1,530
197 sqft
NO CONTACT TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! CONTACT THE LEASING OFFICE TO SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR TODAY! Located in Oakland’s bustling Lake Merritt district, the Nook on Valdez is a community created specifically for residents who want to live in a walkable, urban
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Clinton
1148 E 15th St Apt B
1148 East 15th Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,770
601 sqft
Lovely One Bedroom Condo in Oakland, Close to Bart. -Move-in special! $1000.00 off your 1st full month's rent! Situated in Clinton, close to Lake Merritt.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Oakland
Raymond
1461 Alice Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
488 sqft
1br Unit#1459 @ 1461 Alice Street - Just west of Lake Merritt Lakeside, is one of Oakland, California's historic residential neighborhoods between its Downtown district and Lake Merritt.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Piedmont Avenue
4015 Howe Street
4015 Howe Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
Spacious 1 BR in beautiful Piedmont Ave neighborhood - Beautiful, modern, newly renovated 1 BR Apartment located just 1 block from Piedmont Avenue, Oakland. 2nd level unit.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:44pm
1 Unit Available
Merriwood
5758 Thornhill Drive
5758 Thornhill Drive, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
600 sqft
1 Bedroom, 1 Bath unit with balcony off bedroom. Clean and bright unit with hardwood flooring. Great location near schools, shopping, restaurants and easy access to Highway 13. Refrigerator included. Available now Contact us to schedule a showing.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Montclair
6100 Moraga Avenue
6100 Moraga Avenue, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1078 sqft
One bedroom in a beautiful two-bedroom, one-bathroom house in Montclair is available for rent. Looking for ONE MALE housemate who is responsible, clean, and financially stable.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Oakland
371 12th St 4
371 12th St, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
522 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment available - Near Bart - Property Id: 315900 Well maintain 1 bedroom apartment. Hardwood floor through-out. Stainless steel appliances. Nicely finish kitchen. One block away to Bart station. Walking distance to many shops & restaurants.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Harrison St-Oakland Ave
Fairmount Heights LLC.
411 Fairmount Avenue, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
508 sqft
1br Unit#304 @ 411 Fairmount Avenue - Recognizing Oakland for its rich diversity residents are proud of this neighborhood, establishing themselves in one of Oakland’s most vibrant neighborhoods.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
East End
619 Willow Street Unit B
619 Willow St, Alameda, CA
Studio
$1,400
619 Willow #B - Don’t miss out on this beautiful studio! Come and enjoy the community pool. Close to shopping and dinning. Minutes from the beach! No pets, no smoking! Rental criteria as follows: Good credit history. Good rental history.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Adams Point
Euclid Apartments LLC.
380 Euclid Ave, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
526 sqft
1br Unit#04 @ 380 Euclid Ave. - Recognizing Oakland for its rich diversity residents are proud of this neighborhood, establishing themselves in one of Oakland’s most vibrant neighborhoods.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Piedmont Avenue
75 Echo Avenue
75 Echo Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$1,845
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Cozy, furnished, 1 bathroom studio home property rental situated in the peaceful Piedmont Avenue neighborhood in Oakland.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Harrison St-Oakland Ave
61 hamilton place
61 Hamilton Place, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
450 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Cozy, classic, unfurnished, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, duplex/triplex home property rental on a very walkable Harrison St-Oakland Ave neighborhood in Oakland.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
West Berkeley
1138 Addison Street
1138 Addison Street, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$950
156 sqft
I am a resident of the house Nocturne. We're looking for a housemate, moving in anytime, for approximately a year's lease or longer. The house is located near the intersection of San Pablo & University Avenue.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
Ivy Hill
1819 7th Avenue
1819 7th Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1819 7th Avenue in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
