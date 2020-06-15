939 Vermont St

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly community garden dog park parking playground garage

Potrero: Top Floor Bi-Level Condo w/ Private Deck, Outdoor Fireplace & Parking - Tucked up against a verdant landscaped hill at the bottom of the real crookedest street in the City, this house-like, unfurnished top floor condo is hidden away yet provides easy access to freeways, groceries, shops and restaurants. A park with a playground and dog run park is just a block away, as well as a community garden.



The open-plan living/dining space features a gas fireplace, bamboo hardwood floors and high ceilings with direct access to a large, private deck & patio with an outdoor gas fireplace. The kitchen features plenty of cabinets, granite counters, a Viking gas range & breakfast bar. A half bath completes this floor.



Upstairs is a large master bedroom with comfortable wall to wall closets & balcony. Two more bedrooms (for a total of three bedrooms on the top floor) with vaulted ceilings and a balcony facing west. The master bathroom has a Jacuzzi tub plus a stall shower and double sinks. The guest bathroom on the same level has a shower over tub combo. An in-unit washer/dryer completes the second floor of living.



One car garage parking is included.



Water & garbage included.



Pets considered on a case by case basis.



Available for viewing NOW. Available for move in April 20th or later.



Minimum 12 month lease. Unfurnished. Non-smoking unit. Square footage is approximate.



(RLNE3189807)