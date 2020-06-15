All apartments in San Francisco
San Francisco, CA
939 Vermont St
Last updated April 6 2020 at 6:55 PM

939 Vermont St

939 Vermont Street · (415) 377-7571
Location

939 Vermont Street, San Francisco, CA 94107
Potrero Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 939 Vermont Street · Avail. now

$5,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
community garden
dog park
parking
playground
garage
Potrero: Top Floor Bi-Level Condo w/ Private Deck, Outdoor Fireplace & Parking - Tucked up against a verdant landscaped hill at the bottom of the real crookedest street in the City, this house-like, unfurnished top floor condo is hidden away yet provides easy access to freeways, groceries, shops and restaurants. A park with a playground and dog run park is just a block away, as well as a community garden.

The open-plan living/dining space features a gas fireplace, bamboo hardwood floors and high ceilings with direct access to a large, private deck & patio with an outdoor gas fireplace. The kitchen features plenty of cabinets, granite counters, a Viking gas range & breakfast bar. A half bath completes this floor.

Upstairs is a large master bedroom with comfortable wall to wall closets & balcony. Two more bedrooms (for a total of three bedrooms on the top floor) with vaulted ceilings and a balcony facing west. The master bathroom has a Jacuzzi tub plus a stall shower and double sinks. The guest bathroom on the same level has a shower over tub combo. An in-unit washer/dryer completes the second floor of living.

One car garage parking is included.

Water & garbage included.

Pets considered on a case by case basis.

Available for viewing NOW. Available for move in April 20th or later.

Minimum 12 month lease. Unfurnished. Non-smoking unit. Square footage is approximate.

(RLNE3189807)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 939 Vermont St have any available units?
939 Vermont St has a unit available for $5,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 939 Vermont St have?
Some of 939 Vermont St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 939 Vermont St currently offering any rent specials?
939 Vermont St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 939 Vermont St pet-friendly?
Yes, 939 Vermont St is pet friendly.
Does 939 Vermont St offer parking?
Yes, 939 Vermont St does offer parking.
Does 939 Vermont St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 939 Vermont St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 939 Vermont St have a pool?
No, 939 Vermont St does not have a pool.
Does 939 Vermont St have accessible units?
No, 939 Vermont St does not have accessible units.
Does 939 Vermont St have units with dishwashers?
No, 939 Vermont St does not have units with dishwashers.
