90 Huntington Drive

Immaculate large single family features open spacious living-dining area for entertaining with decorative fireplace, elegant windows with plantation shutters and lots of natural light flowing in. The remodeled kitchen comes with all new stainless steel appliances to include a cooktop stove with new hood, double oven, refrigerator, dishwasher and a large deep sink with plenty of storage. The spacious home comes with 3 large bedrooms and 1 bath on the main level. Main bathroom with separate shower, tub and tile flooring. Lower level features additional large Master bedroom and full bath or a multi-functional fitting area fitting your lifestyle needs. Beautiful refinished wood floors and newly paint throughout. Garage can park 2 car tandem with additional storage and washer-dryer access. Relax in your manicured low maintenance garden. Easy access to freeway 280/101 to the peninsula and Muni public transportation near by.