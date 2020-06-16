All apartments in San Francisco
90 Huntington Drive

90 Huntington Drive · (650) 627-3700
Location

90 Huntington Drive, San Francisco, CA 94132
Lakeshore

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1415 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate large single family features open spacious living-dining area for entertaining with decorative fireplace, elegant windows with plantation shutters and lots of natural light flowing in. The remodeled kitchen comes with all new stainless steel appliances to include a cooktop stove with new hood, double oven, refrigerator, dishwasher and a large deep sink with plenty of storage. The spacious home comes with 3 large bedrooms and 1 bath on the main level. Main bathroom with separate shower, tub and tile flooring. Lower level features additional large Master bedroom and full bath or a multi-functional fitting area fitting your lifestyle needs. Beautiful refinished wood floors and newly paint throughout. Garage can park 2 car tandem with additional storage and washer-dryer access. Relax in your manicured low maintenance garden. Easy access to freeway 280/101 to the peninsula and Muni public transportation near by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 90 Huntington Drive have any available units?
90 Huntington Drive has a unit available for $5,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 90 Huntington Drive have?
Some of 90 Huntington Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 90 Huntington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
90 Huntington Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 90 Huntington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 90 Huntington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 90 Huntington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 90 Huntington Drive does offer parking.
Does 90 Huntington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 90 Huntington Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 90 Huntington Drive have a pool?
No, 90 Huntington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 90 Huntington Drive have accessible units?
No, 90 Huntington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 90 Huntington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 90 Huntington Drive has units with dishwashers.
