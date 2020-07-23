All apartments in San Francisco
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
851 Indiana St #304
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

851 Indiana St #304

851 Indiana Street · (415) 474-2435 ext. 101
Location

851 Indiana Street, San Francisco, CA 94107
Dogpatch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 851 Indiana St #304 · Avail. now

$4,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
media room
Modern 2BR Loft in Potrero Hill/Dogpatch Neighborhood! - Lovely and modern 2BR 2BA loft located in Dogpatch/Potrero Hill. Upgraded kitchen with island and stainless steel appliances, i.e. gas range, refrigerator, range hood, dishwasher, and sink with disposal. High ceilings with timber & bricks all around. Hardwood floors. Spacious and open living room with beautifully built in entertainment wall cabinet. Lots of natural lighting throughout. One bedroom on first floor with closet space. Second bedroom is spacious with walk in closet. Additional bathroom on 2nd level as well. Washer and dryer in unit. Nice gym and theatre room. One car garage space is available. Pets OK with additional pet deposit. Located in Prime Dogpatch/Potrero Hill District. Local shops, restaurants, and cafes are down the street. SF Famous Serpentine Restaurant. Hard Knox Cafe, and Mr and Mrs Miscellaneous Ice Cream shop also near. SF Muni Lines 22 and T Train are one block away. 22nd St CalTrain station is two blocks away. Esprit park around the corner. AT&T Stadium and Chase Center also near. 3rd St and Embarcadero St Waterfront closeby. UCSF and Kaiser Mission Bay Hospitals within 1 mile.

Lease Terms
Tenant pays All Utilities and Services Incurred. Must have good credit, and 3x rent income. 1 yr lease minimum. No Smoking. Pets OK with pet deposit.

To schedule a showing, please contact Oud Sapprasert (415) 215-2517.

(RLNE5967413)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 851 Indiana St #304 have any available units?
851 Indiana St #304 has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 851 Indiana St #304 have?
Some of 851 Indiana St #304's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 851 Indiana St #304 currently offering any rent specials?
851 Indiana St #304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 851 Indiana St #304 pet-friendly?
Yes, 851 Indiana St #304 is pet friendly.
Does 851 Indiana St #304 offer parking?
Yes, 851 Indiana St #304 offers parking.
Does 851 Indiana St #304 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 851 Indiana St #304 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 851 Indiana St #304 have a pool?
No, 851 Indiana St #304 does not have a pool.
Does 851 Indiana St #304 have accessible units?
No, 851 Indiana St #304 does not have accessible units.
Does 851 Indiana St #304 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 851 Indiana St #304 has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

