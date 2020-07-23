851 Indiana St #304

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage media room

Modern 2BR Loft in Potrero Hill/Dogpatch Neighborhood! - Lovely and modern 2BR 2BA loft located in Dogpatch/Potrero Hill. Upgraded kitchen with island and stainless steel appliances, i.e. gas range, refrigerator, range hood, dishwasher, and sink with disposal. High ceilings with timber & bricks all around. Hardwood floors. Spacious and open living room with beautifully built in entertainment wall cabinet. Lots of natural lighting throughout. One bedroom on first floor with closet space. Second bedroom is spacious with walk in closet. Additional bathroom on 2nd level as well. Washer and dryer in unit. Nice gym and theatre room. One car garage space is available. Pets OK with additional pet deposit. Located in Prime Dogpatch/Potrero Hill District. Local shops, restaurants, and cafes are down the street. SF Famous Serpentine Restaurant. Hard Knox Cafe, and Mr and Mrs Miscellaneous Ice Cream shop also near. SF Muni Lines 22 and T Train are one block away. 22nd St CalTrain station is two blocks away. Esprit park around the corner. AT&T Stadium and Chase Center also near. 3rd St and Embarcadero St Waterfront closeby. UCSF and Kaiser Mission Bay Hospitals within 1 mile.



Lease Terms

Tenant pays All Utilities and Services Incurred. Must have good credit, and 3x rent income. 1 yr lease minimum. No Smoking. Pets OK with pet deposit.



To schedule a showing, please contact Oud Sapprasert (415) 215-2517.



(RLNE5967413)