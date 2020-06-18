All apartments in San Francisco
829 Folsom Street

COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

829 Folsom Street, San Francisco, CA 94107
South Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 510 · Avail. now

$3,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 702 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
online portal
FOR SHOWINGS CONTACT: Casey @ (650)489-1422

LOCATION: 829 Folsom St #510, San Francisco, CA 94107

LISTING PRESENTED BY:
Present Financial Property Management, Inc
Corp BRE# 02050775
Brandon Temple
BRE#: 01397693

QUICK FACTS
- 1.0 Bedroom + Den - Master bedroom features lots of natural light but little exposure to direct sun, keeping it cool throughout the year. Closet features built-in organizer. Den in front of unit provides a great space with good separation from the rest of the unit.
- 1.0 Bathroom - The large bathroom features an over sized tub/shower combo and beautiful tile flooring.
- Hardwood floors throughout living area and plush new carpet in bedroom.
- Kitchen features stainless appliances, gas range, microwave/hood and counter top seating.
- Roof deck overlooks all of SOMA, features incredible views and is a great place to entertain
- Washer/Dryer in unit
- One secure parking spot in garage

RENTAL TERMS
- Rent: $3,350mo
- Security Deposit: $3,350
- Owner covers water/garbage
- All other utilities are tenants responsibility
- Small pets allowed
- Available: 06/01

NEIGHBORHOOD
- Walk Score: 92 Transit Score: 90 Bike Score: 95 (https://www.walkscore.com/score/829-folsom-st-san-francisco-ca-94107)
- Could you ask for a better location? Easy access to 80, 101 and 280, BART and CalTrain.
- Bars and restaurants in every direction. AT&T Park and the new Warrior Stadium are within walking distance
- Costco, Trader Joe's, Safeway all within 5 minutes

BENEFITS OF RENTING WITH PRESENT PM
- Easy online rent payment made through secure online portal
- Online maintenance requests and a 24/7 maintenance hotline
- Personalized service from professional and responsive property managers

HOW TO APPLY
- Visit www.presentfinancialpm.com
- Click "Apply Here" on the top of the page OR bottom left
- Select the property from the list
- Click "Apply Here"
- Pay $30.00 Non-refundable application fee

APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS
- All applicants must view unit before applications will be processed. No special treatment for applications received prior to viewing the unit.
- Applicants must provide a copy of their photo ID
- Applicants must provide proof of income (last two most recent pay stubs/offer letter/etc.)
- Application fee must be submitted with application

Present Financial Property Management, Inc
Corp BRE# 02050775

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Agent not responsible for errors or omissions of data listed in advertisement. Buyer to verify all information through their own resources.

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,150, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $3,150, Available 6/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

