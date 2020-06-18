829 Folsom Street

Amenities

FOR SHOWINGS CONTACT: Casey @ (650)489-1422



LOCATION: 829 Folsom St #510, San Francisco, CA 94107



QUICK FACTS

- 1.0 Bedroom + Den - Master bedroom features lots of natural light but little exposure to direct sun, keeping it cool throughout the year. Closet features built-in organizer. Den in front of unit provides a great space with good separation from the rest of the unit.

- 1.0 Bathroom - The large bathroom features an over sized tub/shower combo and beautiful tile flooring.

- Hardwood floors throughout living area and plush new carpet in bedroom.

- Kitchen features stainless appliances, gas range, microwave/hood and counter top seating.

- Roof deck overlooks all of SOMA, features incredible views and is a great place to entertain

- Washer/Dryer in unit

- One secure parking spot in garage



RENTAL TERMS

- Rent: $3,350mo

- Security Deposit: $3,350

- Owner covers water/garbage

- All other utilities are tenants responsibility

- Small pets allowed

- Available: 06/01



NEIGHBORHOOD

- Walk Score: 92 Transit Score: 90 Bike Score: 95 (https://www.walkscore.com/score/829-folsom-st-san-francisco-ca-94107)

- Could you ask for a better location? Easy access to 80, 101 and 280, BART and CalTrain.

- Bars and restaurants in every direction. AT&T Park and the new Warrior Stadium are within walking distance

- Costco, Trader Joe's, Safeway all within 5 minutes



BENEFITS OF RENTING WITH PRESENT PM

- Easy online rent payment made through secure online portal

- Online maintenance requests and a 24/7 maintenance hotline

- Personalized service from professional and responsive property managers



HOW TO APPLY

- Visit www.presentfinancialpm.com

- Click "Apply Here" on the top of the page OR bottom left

- Select the property from the list

- Click "Apply Here"

- Pay $30.00 Non-refundable application fee



APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS

- All applicants must view unit before applications will be processed. No special treatment for applications received prior to viewing the unit.

- Applicants must provide a copy of their photo ID

- Applicants must provide proof of income (last two most recent pay stubs/offer letter/etc.)

- Application fee must be submitted with application



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

