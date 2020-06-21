All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 798 Goettingen St, San Francisco, CA, US, 94134.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
798 Goettingen St, San Francisco, CA, US, 94134
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

798 Goettingen St, San Francisco, CA, US, 94134

798 Goettingen Street · (650) 463-9203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

798 Goettingen Street, San Francisco, CA 94134
Portola

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2.0 Bedroom, 1.0 Bathroom · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
microwave
internet access
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed3e8ba258803615eee3a0d Partially Furnished with Furniture, 2 bedrooms with 3rd bonus room for home office or study room. 1 bathroom single-family house. Full kitchen with Stove, Microwave, Refrigerator and Washer / Dryer Machine shared on site. This fantastic 2-3 bedrooms house with some views is located on the 2nd floor, it comes with good size windows which give you a lot of daylights / fresh air circulation throughout the house.

Convenient Location:
Close to public transit, Bus, just a short few minute walk and easy drive to Convenient Stores. 10 Minutes to SF Airport and 8 Minutes to Downtown SF, SoMa or Financial District.

Utilities:
Share all utilities, such as PG&E, Gas, Water, Garbage, Internet WiFi ( Each person pay's about $30-$50 per month).
- This house is ideal for small family, few people to share, college student or young professionals
- Proof of employment and credit report required
- Co-Signer Okay, Students work or Proof of Funds with Bank-Statements
@ Move in Costs: 1st month and Last month Rent plus + one month Security Deposit
@ Note No Pets, No Smoking, No Parties in the house and off street parking

In-person tours may not currently allow for safe social distancing or comply with public health orders, Interest party please call for more info:

Showing Contact:
David Call/ Text Message
As Equal Housing Opportunity Provider

Utilities:
Share all utilities, such as PG&E, Gas, Water, Garbage, Internet WiFi ( Each person pay's about $30-$50 per month).

(RLNE5827538)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 798 Goettingen St, San Francisco, CA, US, 94134 have any available units?
798 Goettingen St, San Francisco, CA, US, 94134 has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 798 Goettingen St, San Francisco, CA, US, 94134 have?
Some of 798 Goettingen St, San Francisco, CA, US, 94134's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 798 Goettingen St, San Francisco, CA, US, 94134 currently offering any rent specials?
798 Goettingen St, San Francisco, CA, US, 94134 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 798 Goettingen St, San Francisco, CA, US, 94134 pet-friendly?
No, 798 Goettingen St, San Francisco, CA, US, 94134 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 798 Goettingen St, San Francisco, CA, US, 94134 offer parking?
Yes, 798 Goettingen St, San Francisco, CA, US, 94134 does offer parking.
Does 798 Goettingen St, San Francisco, CA, US, 94134 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 798 Goettingen St, San Francisco, CA, US, 94134 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 798 Goettingen St, San Francisco, CA, US, 94134 have a pool?
No, 798 Goettingen St, San Francisco, CA, US, 94134 does not have a pool.
Does 798 Goettingen St, San Francisco, CA, US, 94134 have accessible units?
No, 798 Goettingen St, San Francisco, CA, US, 94134 does not have accessible units.
Does 798 Goettingen St, San Francisco, CA, US, 94134 have units with dishwashers?
No, 798 Goettingen St, San Francisco, CA, US, 94134 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 798 Goettingen St, San Francisco, CA, US, 94134?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

500 BARTLETT Street
500 Bartlett Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
33 Tehama
33 Tehama St
San Francisco, CA 94105
Avalon Dogpatch
800 Indiana St
San Francisco, CA 94107
547 5th Avenue
547 5th Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94118
3875 18TH STREET Apartments
3875 18th Street
San Francisco, CA 94114
2975 Van Ness
2975 Van Ness Ave
San Francisco, CA 94109
Ashton San Francisco
301 Executive Park Blvd.
San Francisco, CA 94134
Gateway Apartments & Townhomes
430 Davis Ct
San Francisco, CA 94111

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity