798 Goettingen St, San Francisco, CA, US, 94134

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed3e8ba258803615eee3a0d Partially Furnished with Furniture, 2 bedrooms with 3rd bonus room for home office or study room. 1 bathroom single-family house. Full kitchen with Stove, Microwave, Refrigerator and Washer / Dryer Machine shared on site. This fantastic 2-3 bedrooms house with some views is located on the 2nd floor, it comes with good size windows which give you a lot of daylights / fresh air circulation throughout the house.



Convenient Location:

Close to public transit, Bus, just a short few minute walk and easy drive to Convenient Stores. 10 Minutes to SF Airport and 8 Minutes to Downtown SF, SoMa or Financial District.



Utilities:

Share all utilities, such as PG&E, Gas, Water, Garbage, Internet WiFi ( Each person pay's about $30-$50 per month).

- This house is ideal for small family, few people to share, college student or young professionals

- Proof of employment and credit report required

- Co-Signer Okay, Students work or Proof of Funds with Bank-Statements

@ Move in Costs: 1st month and Last month Rent plus + one month Security Deposit

@ Note No Pets, No Smoking, No Parties in the house and off street parking



In-person tours may not currently allow for safe social distancing or comply with public health orders, Interest party please call for more info:



Showing Contact:

David Call/ Text Message

As Equal Housing Opportunity Provider



