798 Goettingen St, San Francisco, CA, US, 94134

Amenities
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed3e8ba258803615eee3a0d Partially Furnished with Furniture, 2 bedrooms with 3rd bonus room for home office or study room. 1 bathroom single-family house. Full kitchen with Stove, Microwave, Refrigerator and Washer / Dryer Machine shared on site. This fantastic 2-3 bedrooms house with some views is located on the 2nd floor, it comes with good size windows which give you a lot of daylights / fresh air circulation throughout the house.
Convenient Location:
Close to public transit, Bus, just a short few minute walk and easy drive to Convenient Stores. 10 Minutes to SF Airport and 8 Minutes to Downtown SF, SoMa or Financial District.
Utilities:
Share all utilities, such as PG&E, Gas, Water, Garbage, Internet WiFi ( Each person pay's about $30-$50 per month).
- This house is ideal for small family, few people to share, college student or young professionals
- Proof of employment and credit report required
- Co-Signer Okay, Students work or Proof of Funds with Bank-Statements
@ Move in Costs: 1st month and Last month Rent plus + one month Security Deposit
@ Note No Pets, No Smoking, No Parties in the house and off street parking
In-person tours may not currently allow for safe social distancing or comply with public health orders, Interest party please call for more info:
Showing Contact:
David Call/ Text Message
As Equal Housing Opportunity Provider
(RLNE5827538)