Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
74 States
Last updated June 7 2020 at 2:12 PM

74 States

74 States Street · (530) 424-9105
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

74 States Street, San Francisco, CA 94114
Corona Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
This tastefully furnished, recently remodeled two bedroom one bath property is located in beautiful Corona Heights. The property has been upgraded with extensive modern features while still maintaining the classic San Francisco feel. The property is also conveniently located, walking distance to the Castro, Muni Buses, and Silicon Valley Shuttles. Key Features: - Furnished - Large Fully Equipped Gourmet Kitchen - Walking Distance to Castro, MUNI and all Silicone Valley Shuttles - Next Door to Corona Heights Park - Recently remodeled, including bathroom and kitchen - Heated floor in Bathroom walk-in shower - Bay Windows - Bright - Ceiling Fans - Closet Organizers - Dishwasher - Eat-In Kitchen - Flat Screen Television - Garbage Disposal - Gas Stove - Hardwood Floors - High Speed Internet - Intercom System - Microwave - Open Layout - Stainless Steel Appliances - Heart of City and Castro quiet street - Close to everything - Garaged Parking Available Key Terms: - Parking Available to Rent ($300), Security Deposit 1.5x Monthly Rent, Inclusion of Utilities Based on Lease Term & Rent Amount, No Pets

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 74 States have any available units?
74 States has a unit available for $4,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 74 States have?
Some of 74 States's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 74 States currently offering any rent specials?
74 States isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 74 States pet-friendly?
No, 74 States is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 74 States offer parking?
Yes, 74 States does offer parking.
Does 74 States have units with washers and dryers?
No, 74 States does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 74 States have a pool?
No, 74 States does not have a pool.
Does 74 States have accessible units?
No, 74 States does not have accessible units.
Does 74 States have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 74 States has units with dishwashers.
