This tastefully furnished, recently remodeled two bedroom one bath property is located in beautiful Corona Heights. The property has been upgraded with extensive modern features while still maintaining the classic San Francisco feel. The property is also conveniently located, walking distance to the Castro, Muni Buses, and Silicon Valley Shuttles. Key Features: - Furnished - Large Fully Equipped Gourmet Kitchen - Walking Distance to Castro, MUNI and all Silicone Valley Shuttles - Next Door to Corona Heights Park - Recently remodeled, including bathroom and kitchen - Heated floor in Bathroom walk-in shower - Bay Windows - Bright - Ceiling Fans - Closet Organizers - Dishwasher - Eat-In Kitchen - Flat Screen Television - Garbage Disposal - Gas Stove - Hardwood Floors - High Speed Internet - Intercom System - Microwave - Open Layout - Stainless Steel Appliances - Heart of City and Castro quiet street - Close to everything - Garaged Parking Available Key Terms: - Parking Available to Rent ($300), Security Deposit 1.5x Monthly Rent, Inclusion of Utilities Based on Lease Term & Rent Amount, No Pets



Terms: One year lease