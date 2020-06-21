718 Long Bridge St Apt 320

Amenities

$7895 / 3br - 1889ft2 - Arden Stunning 3br + Den, 3 Bath (SOMA / south beach)

Arden, unique floorplan, approx. 1889 sqft 3 bedrooms + Den, 3 full bathroom with beautiful Creek and park view. Fabulous for entertaining, very spacious living and dining room with 2 huge private patios, wall to wall windows, stunning gourmet kitchen, 3 spacious bedroom + a den, and 3 luxury baths. The den has a door and it's great for office/4th bedroom. One car parking and storage. Enjoy the modern living with designer interiors and an indulgent amenity collection, includes gym, barbecue pits, fire pit, swimming pool, hot tub, 24 hours doorman, community lounges including a library, media rooms with kitchen and outdoor space. Arden is located in the convenient and vibrant / new neighborhood of Mission Bay, just 2 blocks away from AT&T park, walkable to Cal Train, and close to downtown, and easy access to 101 and 280 commute!



KEY FEATURES



Bedrooms: 3+ den

Bathrooms: 3 Full

One Car Parking And Storage Are Included

Lease Duration: 1 Year

Rent: $7,895/Mo



PROPERTY FEATURES



Very spacious Living/Dinning room

Stove / Oven

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Microwave

Stainless steel appliances

Full size washer/dryer

Central heat and air conditioning

Cable-ready

Hardwood floor



COMMUNITY FEATURES



Elevator

24-Hour Doorman

Swimming pool

Hot tub

Fitness center

Community Room w/ Kitchen

Library

Barbecue Pits

Fire pit

Near transportation



