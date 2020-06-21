All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 718 Long Bridge St Apt 320.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
718 Long Bridge St Apt 320
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

718 Long Bridge St Apt 320

718 Long Bridge Street · (510) 468-5555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Mission Bay
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

718 Long Bridge Street, San Francisco, CA 94158
Mission Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3 baths, $7895 · Avail. now

$7,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
$7895 / 3br - 1889ft2 - Arden Stunning 3br + Den, 3 Bath (SOMA / south beach)
Arden, unique floorplan, approx. 1889 sqft 3 bedrooms + Den, 3 full bathroom with beautiful Creek and park view. Fabulous for entertaining, very spacious living and dining room with 2 huge private patios, wall to wall windows, stunning gourmet kitchen, 3 spacious bedroom + a den, and 3 luxury baths. The den has a door and it's great for office/4th bedroom. One car parking and storage. Enjoy the modern living with designer interiors and an indulgent amenity collection, includes gym, barbecue pits, fire pit, swimming pool, hot tub, 24 hours doorman, community lounges including a library, media rooms with kitchen and outdoor space. Arden is located in the convenient and vibrant / new neighborhood of Mission Bay, just 2 blocks away from AT&T park, walkable to Cal Train, and close to downtown, and easy access to 101 and 280 commute!

KEY FEATURES

Bedrooms: 3+ den
Bathrooms: 3 Full
One Car Parking And Storage Are Included
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Rent: $7,895/Mo

PROPERTY FEATURES

Very spacious Living/Dinning room
Stove / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Microwave
Stainless steel appliances
Full size washer/dryer
Central heat and air conditioning
Cable-ready
Hardwood floor

COMMUNITY FEATURES

Elevator
24-Hour Doorman
Swimming pool
Hot tub
Fitness center
Community Room w/ Kitchen
Library
Barbecue Pits
Fire pit
Near transportation

(RLNE4043890)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 718 Long Bridge St Apt 320 have any available units?
718 Long Bridge St Apt 320 has a unit available for $7,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 718 Long Bridge St Apt 320 have?
Some of 718 Long Bridge St Apt 320's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 718 Long Bridge St Apt 320 currently offering any rent specials?
718 Long Bridge St Apt 320 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 718 Long Bridge St Apt 320 pet-friendly?
No, 718 Long Bridge St Apt 320 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 718 Long Bridge St Apt 320 offer parking?
Yes, 718 Long Bridge St Apt 320 does offer parking.
Does 718 Long Bridge St Apt 320 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 718 Long Bridge St Apt 320 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 718 Long Bridge St Apt 320 have a pool?
Yes, 718 Long Bridge St Apt 320 has a pool.
Does 718 Long Bridge St Apt 320 have accessible units?
No, 718 Long Bridge St Apt 320 does not have accessible units.
Does 718 Long Bridge St Apt 320 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 718 Long Bridge St Apt 320 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 718 Long Bridge St Apt 320?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2619 MISSION Apartments
2619 Mission Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
2975 Van Ness
2975 Van Ness Ave
San Francisco, CA 94109
1690 NORTH POINT
1690 N Point St
San Francisco, CA 94123
340 Fremont Apartments
340 Fremont St
San Francisco, CA 94105
320 14TH STREET Apartments
320 14th Street
San Francisco, CA 94103
310 6TH AVENUE Apartments
310 6th Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94118
655 POWELL Apartments
655 Powell Street
San Francisco, CA 94108
Glasdore Lofts
30 Dore St
San Francisco, CA 94103

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity