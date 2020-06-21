718 Long Bridge St Apt 320

Amenities
$7895 / 3br - 1889ft2 - Arden Stunning 3br + Den, 3 Bath (SOMA / south beach)
Arden, unique floorplan, approx. 1889 sqft 3 bedrooms + Den, 3 full bathroom with beautiful Creek and park view. Fabulous for entertaining, very spacious living and dining room with 2 huge private patios, wall to wall windows, stunning gourmet kitchen, 3 spacious bedroom + a den, and 3 luxury baths. The den has a door and it's great for office/4th bedroom. One car parking and storage. Enjoy the modern living with designer interiors and an indulgent amenity collection, includes gym, barbecue pits, fire pit, swimming pool, hot tub, 24 hours doorman, community lounges including a library, media rooms with kitchen and outdoor space. Arden is located in the convenient and vibrant / new neighborhood of Mission Bay, just 2 blocks away from AT&T park, walkable to Cal Train, and close to downtown, and easy access to 101 and 280 commute!
KEY FEATURES
Bedrooms: 3+ den
Bathrooms: 3 Full
One Car Parking And Storage Are Included
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Rent: $7,895/Mo
PROPERTY FEATURES
Very spacious Living/Dinning room
Stove / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Microwave
Stainless steel appliances
Full size washer/dryer
Central heat and air conditioning
Cable-ready
Hardwood floor
COMMUNITY FEATURES
Elevator
24-Hour Doorman
Swimming pool
Hot tub
Fitness center
Community Room w/ Kitchen
Library
Barbecue Pits
Fire pit
Near transportation
(RLNE4043890)