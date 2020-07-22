All apartments in San Francisco
66 Aquavista Way

66 Aquavista Way · (415) 294-1640
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

66 Aquavista Way, San Francisco, CA 94131
Midtown Terrace

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 66 Aquavista Way · Avail. Aug 1

$4,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1057 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
66 Aquavista Way Available 08/01/20 Newly Refinished 2 Bed, 1 Bath + Bonus Room - Twin Peaks Home - This lovely 2 Bed, 1 Bath home is located within the Clarendon Heights/Twin Peaks neighborhood of San Francisco. The entrance opens up into the large living area with a decorative fireplace and flows into the dining room. Adjacent to the dining room is the kitchen which features a well maintained refrigerator and stove. Through the kitchen is access to the full bath and updated 2 bedrooms. The home features hardwood flooring throughout, washer and dryer hook-ups, private backyard, and a large garage with a bonus storage/office room.

Features:
- 2 BED
- 1 BATH
- Bonus Room
- Hardwood Flooring
- Washer and Dryer Hook-Ups
- Garage Parking Included
- Backyard

Amenities:
- Walking distance to great hiking trails
- Neighboring Twin Peaks, West Portal, Inner Sunset, and Cole Valley with lots of stores and restaurants
- 20 Minute Walk or 5 min drive to Mollie Stones grocery and Starbucks at Tower Marketplace
- 20 Minute Walk to Glen Park Bart Station
- 10 Minute Drive to I-280
- Steps to SFTMA 36 and 20 Minute Walk to Forest Hill Station

Showings:
- By Appointment only

Lease Terms:
- 12 Month Lease Required
- Security Deposit $4,100
- Renters Insurance Required
- Tenant PG&E, Water, and Trash
- No Pets
- No Smoking

Application Process:
- Apply Online
- $35 Application Fee per Adult

(RLNE5970423)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 66 Aquavista Way have any available units?
66 Aquavista Way has a unit available for $4,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 66 Aquavista Way have?
Some of 66 Aquavista Way's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 66 Aquavista Way currently offering any rent specials?
66 Aquavista Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66 Aquavista Way pet-friendly?
No, 66 Aquavista Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 66 Aquavista Way offer parking?
Yes, 66 Aquavista Way offers parking.
Does 66 Aquavista Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 66 Aquavista Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 66 Aquavista Way have a pool?
No, 66 Aquavista Way does not have a pool.
Does 66 Aquavista Way have accessible units?
No, 66 Aquavista Way does not have accessible units.
Does 66 Aquavista Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 66 Aquavista Way does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

