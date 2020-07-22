Amenities
66 Aquavista Way Available 08/01/20 Newly Refinished 2 Bed, 1 Bath + Bonus Room - Twin Peaks Home - This lovely 2 Bed, 1 Bath home is located within the Clarendon Heights/Twin Peaks neighborhood of San Francisco. The entrance opens up into the large living area with a decorative fireplace and flows into the dining room. Adjacent to the dining room is the kitchen which features a well maintained refrigerator and stove. Through the kitchen is access to the full bath and updated 2 bedrooms. The home features hardwood flooring throughout, washer and dryer hook-ups, private backyard, and a large garage with a bonus storage/office room.
Features:
- 2 BED
- 1 BATH
- Bonus Room
- Hardwood Flooring
- Washer and Dryer Hook-Ups
- Garage Parking Included
- Backyard
Amenities:
- Walking distance to great hiking trails
- Neighboring Twin Peaks, West Portal, Inner Sunset, and Cole Valley with lots of stores and restaurants
- 20 Minute Walk or 5 min drive to Mollie Stones grocery and Starbucks at Tower Marketplace
- 20 Minute Walk to Glen Park Bart Station
- 10 Minute Drive to I-280
- Steps to SFTMA 36 and 20 Minute Walk to Forest Hill Station
Showings:
- By Appointment only
Lease Terms:
- 12 Month Lease Required
- Security Deposit $4,100
- Renters Insurance Required
- Tenant PG&E, Water, and Trash
- No Pets
- No Smoking
Application Process:
- Apply Online
- $35 Application Fee per Adult
(RLNE5970423)