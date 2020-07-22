Amenities

66 Aquavista Way Available 08/01/20 Newly Refinished 2 Bed, 1 Bath + Bonus Room - Twin Peaks Home - This lovely 2 Bed, 1 Bath home is located within the Clarendon Heights/Twin Peaks neighborhood of San Francisco. The entrance opens up into the large living area with a decorative fireplace and flows into the dining room. Adjacent to the dining room is the kitchen which features a well maintained refrigerator and stove. Through the kitchen is access to the full bath and updated 2 bedrooms. The home features hardwood flooring throughout, washer and dryer hook-ups, private backyard, and a large garage with a bonus storage/office room.



Features:

- 2 BED

- 1 BATH

- Bonus Room

- Hardwood Flooring

- Washer and Dryer Hook-Ups

- Garage Parking Included

- Backyard



Amenities:

- Walking distance to great hiking trails

- Neighboring Twin Peaks, West Portal, Inner Sunset, and Cole Valley with lots of stores and restaurants

- 20 Minute Walk or 5 min drive to Mollie Stones grocery and Starbucks at Tower Marketplace

- 20 Minute Walk to Glen Park Bart Station

- 10 Minute Drive to I-280

- Steps to SFTMA 36 and 20 Minute Walk to Forest Hill Station



Showings:

- By Appointment only



Lease Terms:

- 12 Month Lease Required

- Security Deposit $4,100

- Renters Insurance Required

- Tenant PG&E, Water, and Trash

- No Pets

- No Smoking



Application Process:

- Apply Online

- $35 Application Fee per Adult



