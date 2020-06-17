590 6th Street #303

Amenities

Striking & Sophisticated Live/Work Loft | Elite Leasing - Contact us for a Video Walkthrough of the Property.



PROPERTY SUMMARY:

Rent: $5,750/mo.

Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent

Bedrooms: 2bd + den

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 1 car garage for addl. $275/mo.

Amenities: Shared patio

Pets: Not Allowed

Available Date: In the next 3-4 weeks

Lease Term: 1 year

Utilities Included: Water, Garbage & High-Speed Internet

Property Type: Furnished, Partially Furnished or Unfurnished. Price listed is for unfurnished furniture addn.

Floors: Hardwood & Carpet

Laundry: In unit

Storage: In garage

Condo HOA Move-in Move-out Fees (paid by Tenant): $250 fee + $1,000 deposit

Application Fee: $40 per person

Renters Insurance Required



CONTACT INFORMATION:

Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com

Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194), Vanguard Properties

Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053), Vanguard Properties

Agent: Marika Neemia (BRE#01785680), Vanguard Property Management



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:

Make your next home in this updated Flower Market Loft! The loft has contemporary updates and is located over two-floors. Features include:

- Light filled, grand open floor plan living/dining/kitchen space with double height ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows. Oak wide-plank hardwood flooring in living areas.

- Enjoy views out to SF Skyline and Potrero Hill.

- Chefs kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and breakfast bar.

- Master suite has attached bath and walk-in closet with custom-built California closet shelving storage.

- 2nd bedroom features plenty of light and generous closet space.

- The third bedroom is a loft that is open to the living space below.

- Two full bathrooms feature European porcelain tiled floor, Cambria Marble Series quartz stone counter-tops, shower-over-tubs and polished nickel Watermark fixtures.

- Unit is available unfurnished, partially furnished or fully furnished (furniture for an additional price)

- For your convenience, there is an in-unit washer/dryer, central air-conditioning and Hunter Douglas window treatments.

- 1 car garage parking and storage unit

- Building designed by renowned architects Sternberg Benjamin Architects.

- Enjoy the outdoors in the shared building patio.

- With a Walkscore of 91, you have easy access to the numerous shopping, dining and nightlife options in the vibrant SOMA district.

- A perfect TransitScore of 100 puts BART, Caltrain and multiple MUNI lines within reach.

- Access to Hwy 101 & 280 within blocks.



*Any square footage numbers listed have been provided by Owner and are approximate*



