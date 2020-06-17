All apartments in San Francisco
590 6th Street #303

590 6th Street · (415) 713-8510
Location

590 6th Street, San Francisco, CA 94103
South of Market

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 590 6th Street #303 · Avail. now

$5,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Striking & Sophisticated Live/Work Loft | Elite Leasing - Contact us for a Video Walkthrough of the Property.

PROPERTY SUMMARY:
Rent: $5,750/mo.
Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent
Bedrooms: 2bd + den
Bathrooms: 2
Parking: 1 car garage for addl. $275/mo.
Amenities: Shared patio
Pets: Not Allowed
Available Date: In the next 3-4 weeks
Lease Term: 1 year
Utilities Included: Water, Garbage & High-Speed Internet
Property Type: Furnished, Partially Furnished or Unfurnished. Price listed is for unfurnished furniture addn.
Floors: Hardwood & Carpet
Laundry: In unit
Storage: In garage
Condo HOA Move-in Move-out Fees (paid by Tenant): $250 fee + $1,000 deposit
Application Fee: $40 per person
Renters Insurance Required

CONTACT INFORMATION:
Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com
Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194), Vanguard Properties
Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053), Vanguard Properties
Agent: Marika Neemia (BRE#01785680), Vanguard Property Management

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:
Make your next home in this updated Flower Market Loft! The loft has contemporary updates and is located over two-floors. Features include:
- Light filled, grand open floor plan living/dining/kitchen space with double height ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows. Oak wide-plank hardwood flooring in living areas.
- Enjoy views out to SF Skyline and Potrero Hill.
- Chefs kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and breakfast bar.
- Master suite has attached bath and walk-in closet with custom-built California closet shelving storage.
- 2nd bedroom features plenty of light and generous closet space.
- The third bedroom is a loft that is open to the living space below.
- Two full bathrooms feature European porcelain tiled floor, Cambria Marble Series quartz stone counter-tops, shower-over-tubs and polished nickel Watermark fixtures.
- Unit is available unfurnished, partially furnished or fully furnished (furniture for an additional price)
- For your convenience, there is an in-unit washer/dryer, central air-conditioning and Hunter Douglas window treatments.
- 1 car garage parking and storage unit
- Building designed by renowned architects Sternberg Benjamin Architects.
- Enjoy the outdoors in the shared building patio.
- With a Walkscore of 91, you have easy access to the numerous shopping, dining and nightlife options in the vibrant SOMA district.
- A perfect TransitScore of 100 puts BART, Caltrain and multiple MUNI lines within reach.
- Access to Hwy 101 & 280 within blocks.

*Any square footage numbers listed have been provided by Owner and are approximate*

View our other available rentals at: http://www.brownpatki.com/available-rentals/

Need help finding a rental property? Read about our Relocation Services at http://www.brownpatki.com/relocation

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 590 6th Street #303 have any available units?
590 6th Street #303 has a unit available for $5,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 590 6th Street #303 have?
Some of 590 6th Street #303's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 590 6th Street #303 currently offering any rent specials?
590 6th Street #303 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 590 6th Street #303 pet-friendly?
No, 590 6th Street #303 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 590 6th Street #303 offer parking?
Yes, 590 6th Street #303 does offer parking.
Does 590 6th Street #303 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 590 6th Street #303 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 590 6th Street #303 have a pool?
No, 590 6th Street #303 does not have a pool.
Does 590 6th Street #303 have accessible units?
No, 590 6th Street #303 does not have accessible units.
Does 590 6th Street #303 have units with dishwashers?
No, 590 6th Street #303 does not have units with dishwashers.
