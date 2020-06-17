590 6th Street #303

Amenities
Striking & Sophisticated Live/Work Loft | Elite Leasing - Contact us for a Video Walkthrough of the Property.
PROPERTY SUMMARY:
Rent: $5,750/mo.
Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent
Bedrooms: 2bd + den
Bathrooms: 2
Parking: 1 car garage for addl. $275/mo.
Amenities: Shared patio
Pets: Not Allowed
Available Date: In the next 3-4 weeks
Lease Term: 1 year
Utilities Included: Water, Garbage & High-Speed Internet
Property Type: Furnished, Partially Furnished or Unfurnished. Price listed is for unfurnished furniture addn.
Floors: Hardwood & Carpet
Laundry: In unit
Storage: In garage
Condo HOA Move-in Move-out Fees (paid by Tenant): $250 fee + $1,000 deposit
Application Fee: $40 per person
Renters Insurance Required
CONTACT INFORMATION:
Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com
Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194), Vanguard Properties
Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053), Vanguard Properties
Agent: Marika Neemia (BRE#01785680), Vanguard Property Management
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:
Make your next home in this updated Flower Market Loft! The loft has contemporary updates and is located over two-floors. Features include:
- Light filled, grand open floor plan living/dining/kitchen space with double height ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows. Oak wide-plank hardwood flooring in living areas.
- Enjoy views out to SF Skyline and Potrero Hill.
- Chefs kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and breakfast bar.
- Master suite has attached bath and walk-in closet with custom-built California closet shelving storage.
- 2nd bedroom features plenty of light and generous closet space.
- The third bedroom is a loft that is open to the living space below.
- Two full bathrooms feature European porcelain tiled floor, Cambria Marble Series quartz stone counter-tops, shower-over-tubs and polished nickel Watermark fixtures.
- Unit is available unfurnished, partially furnished or fully furnished (furniture for an additional price)
- For your convenience, there is an in-unit washer/dryer, central air-conditioning and Hunter Douglas window treatments.
- 1 car garage parking and storage unit
- Building designed by renowned architects Sternberg Benjamin Architects.
- Enjoy the outdoors in the shared building patio.
- With a Walkscore of 91, you have easy access to the numerous shopping, dining and nightlife options in the vibrant SOMA district.
- A perfect TransitScore of 100 puts BART, Caltrain and multiple MUNI lines within reach.
- Access to Hwy 101 & 280 within blocks.
*Any square footage numbers listed have been provided by Owner and are approximate*
View our other available rentals at: http://www.brownpatki.com/available-rentals/
Need help finding a rental property? Read about our Relocation Services at http://www.brownpatki.com/relocation
Keywords: 3D Tour, 3D Tours, 3D Walkthrough, Virtual Tour, Virtual Tours, Virtual-tour, 360 Tour, walk-around, inspection, quick tour, quick-tour
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5448595)