RENTED!!! Welcome to North Beach! Premier 1 bed/ 2 Bath Top Floor Flat with Luxury Finishes for the Exclusive Tenant! - High End Fully Furnished North Beach Flat with a European feel. No detail has been spared. Spacious and bright, this 1 bed/ 2 bath lux living is perfect for the individual who wants to feel the pulse of SF. Located in coveted North Beach, 558 Green Street offers a sophistication and distinct San Francisco living experience.



Lux Features Include:



Hardwood Floors Throughout

Marble Bathrooms

Classic Claw Foot Soaking Tub

Heated Toto Japanese Toilet

Chef's Kitchen with Gas Range

Dishwasher

Custom Refrigerator

Built-In's Throughout

Custom Murphy Bed

Washer/Dryer in Unit

Fireplace

Designer Furniture

Roof Top Deck



Neighborhood:



North Beach is an Italian-centric, crowd-pleasing neighborhood where picnicking and people watching are highly regarded pastimes. This noisy neighborhood is dotted with a motley mix of cute cafes serving perfect espresso, independent bookshops celebrating the Beatnik era, and sultry nightclubs whose performances are not intended for young audiences. North Beachs diverse array of dining and entertainment options ensures an endless supply of characters for those enjoying the view from the neighborhoods park benches.



Walk Score: 99-Walkers Paradise

Transit Score : 98 -Riders Paradise

Bike Score: 89- Very Bike-able



12 Month Lease Term

Security Deposit = 1 1/2 x Mo. rent

Credit Check and Rental Application required



Presented by:

Sylvia Sotomayor

DRE# 01486971

AMSI

415-725-1807

ssotomayor@amsiemail.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4703970)