Amenities
RENTED!!! Welcome to North Beach! Premier 1 bed/ 2 Bath Top Floor Flat with Luxury Finishes for the Exclusive Tenant! - High End Fully Furnished North Beach Flat with a European feel. No detail has been spared. Spacious and bright, this 1 bed/ 2 bath lux living is perfect for the individual who wants to feel the pulse of SF. Located in coveted North Beach, 558 Green Street offers a sophistication and distinct San Francisco living experience.
Lux Features Include:
Hardwood Floors Throughout
Marble Bathrooms
Classic Claw Foot Soaking Tub
Heated Toto Japanese Toilet
Chef's Kitchen with Gas Range
Dishwasher
Custom Refrigerator
Built-In's Throughout
Custom Murphy Bed
Washer/Dryer in Unit
Fireplace
Designer Furniture
Roof Top Deck
Neighborhood:
North Beach is an Italian-centric, crowd-pleasing neighborhood where picnicking and people watching are highly regarded pastimes. This noisy neighborhood is dotted with a motley mix of cute cafes serving perfect espresso, independent bookshops celebrating the Beatnik era, and sultry nightclubs whose performances are not intended for young audiences. North Beachs diverse array of dining and entertainment options ensures an endless supply of characters for those enjoying the view from the neighborhoods park benches.
Walk Score: 99-Walkers Paradise
Transit Score : 98 -Riders Paradise
Bike Score: 89- Very Bike-able
12 Month Lease Term
Security Deposit = 1 1/2 x Mo. rent
Credit Check and Rental Application required
No Pets Allowed
