558 Green Street
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:39 AM

558 Green Street

558 Green Street · (415) 725-1807
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

558 Green Street, San Francisco, CA 94133
North Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 558 Green Street · Avail. now

$4,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
RENTED!!! Welcome to North Beach! Premier 1 bed/ 2 Bath Top Floor Flat with Luxury Finishes for the Exclusive Tenant! - High End Fully Furnished North Beach Flat with a European feel. No detail has been spared. Spacious and bright, this 1 bed/ 2 bath lux living is perfect for the individual who wants to feel the pulse of SF. Located in coveted North Beach, 558 Green Street offers a sophistication and distinct San Francisco living experience.

Lux Features Include:

Hardwood Floors Throughout
Marble Bathrooms
Classic Claw Foot Soaking Tub
Heated Toto Japanese Toilet
Chef's Kitchen with Gas Range
Dishwasher
Custom Refrigerator
Built-In's Throughout
Custom Murphy Bed
Washer/Dryer in Unit
Fireplace
Designer Furniture
Roof Top Deck

Neighborhood:

North Beach is an Italian-centric, crowd-pleasing neighborhood where picnicking and people watching are highly regarded pastimes. This noisy neighborhood is dotted with a motley mix of cute cafes serving perfect espresso, independent bookshops celebrating the Beatnik era, and sultry nightclubs whose performances are not intended for young audiences. North Beachs diverse array of dining and entertainment options ensures an endless supply of characters for those enjoying the view from the neighborhoods park benches.

Walk Score: 99-Walkers Paradise
Transit Score : 98 -Riders Paradise
Bike Score: 89- Very Bike-able

12 Month Lease Term
Security Deposit = 1 1/2 x Mo. rent
Credit Check and Rental Application required

Presented by:
Sylvia Sotomayor
DRE# 01486971
AMSI
415-725-1807
ssotomayor@amsiemail.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4703970)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

