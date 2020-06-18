All apartments in San Francisco
55 Stoneybrook Ave Unit B

55 Stoneybrook Avenue · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

55 Stoneybrook Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94112
Mission Terrace

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
playground
24hr maintenance
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Pretty, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom duplex/triplex (lower unit, 1 floored area) home property rental in the Mission Terrace neighborhood in San Francisco. Close to public transportation.

This unfurnished units bright interior features hardwood and laminated floors. Its kitchen is complete with granite countertops, microwave oven, stovetop with range hood, refrigerator, and dishwasher. The bedrooms are nice and cozy, perfect for getting a good nights sleep. Includes an in-unit washer and dryer. Centralized A/C and double pane windows are installed for climate control. The exterior features a fenced backyard for outdoor dining or entertainment.

Tenant is responsible for water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, and landscaping. 50% for the upper unit for all utilities. Section 8 applicants are welcome!

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Additional Details:
On-street parking is available.
Pet-friendly home but only a maximum of 2 medium-sized pets are allowed with a pet deposit of $500/pet.
Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearest parks: Saint Mary's Recreation Center, Saint Mary's Playground and Holly Park

Bus lines:
14X MISSION EXPRESS - 0.1 mile
44 O'SHAUGHNESSY - 0.1 mile
67 BERNAL HEIGHTS - 0.2 mile
54 FELTON- 0.3 mile

Rail lines:
J CHURCH - 0.7 mile
RD-N Richmond - 0.7 mile
BL-N Dublin/Pleasanton - 0.7 mile
BL-S Daly City - 0.7 mile

(RLNE5686214)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

