55 Stoneybrook Ave Unit B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 playground 24hr maintenance

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



Pretty, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom duplex/triplex (lower unit, 1 floored area) home property rental in the Mission Terrace neighborhood in San Francisco. Close to public transportation.



This unfurnished units bright interior features hardwood and laminated floors. Its kitchen is complete with granite countertops, microwave oven, stovetop with range hood, refrigerator, and dishwasher. The bedrooms are nice and cozy, perfect for getting a good nights sleep. Includes an in-unit washer and dryer. Centralized A/C and double pane windows are installed for climate control. The exterior features a fenced backyard for outdoor dining or entertainment.



Tenant is responsible for water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, and landscaping. 50% for the upper unit for all utilities. Section 8 applicants are welcome!



Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Additional Details:

On-street parking is available.

Pet-friendly home but only a maximum of 2 medium-sized pets are allowed with a pet deposit of $500/pet.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearest parks: Saint Mary's Recreation Center, Saint Mary's Playground and Holly Park



Bus lines:

14X MISSION EXPRESS - 0.1 mile

44 O'SHAUGHNESSY - 0.1 mile

67 BERNAL HEIGHTS - 0.2 mile

54 FELTON- 0.3 mile



Rail lines:

J CHURCH - 0.7 mile

RD-N Richmond - 0.7 mile

BL-N Dublin/Pleasanton - 0.7 mile

BL-S Daly City - 0.7 mile



(RLNE5686214)