527 Donahue Street San Francisco, CA 94124 Hunters Point $3,995/month Massive 1,514 sq foot 2 br/2 bath in Hunters Point Details: Modern 2bed/2bath townhouse offers functionality and privacy of single family home private entrance and 2 bay garage Expansive views of Downtown, Bay Bridge, and water views from SF Shipyard Open floor plan with living room w/view Juliette balcony, dining area off gourmet Kitchen Kitchen complete w/peninsula,quartz countertops, Bosch stainless appliances Philips Hue LED wireless lighting throughout the home Garage parking w/gated driveway. Emerging and vibrant city location with proximity to Dogpatch,Potrero Hill and The Mission. In unit laundry Amenities include private Shipyard shuttle, local cafe/convenience store, public art, parks Terms 12 month lease Security deposit: 1.5x Min of 650 credit score Min of 3x income to rent ratio Utilities: Tenants pay for PG&E + cable/internet + water (trash/compost/recycling included) Pets - negotiable, owner has final say $30 fee for credit/background check - 100% online application process Text or Email Adam Savick / Compass Realtor, BRE: 02005756, CPM, ABR Text fastest response (415)-506-SOLD