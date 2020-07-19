512 18th Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar on-site laundry parking playground bbq/grill garage hot tub

**Photos with staging, but home to be rented unfurnished. Kitchen and Bathroom photos are older and have since been remodeled with modern design and finishes** Beautiful and very large 3+BR/2BA house located in convenient Inner Richmond. A foyer greets you as you enter through the front door and opens towards a living room accented with a fireplace and built in shelves and box beam ceilings. A semi open floor plan between the living and formal dining room is perfect for entertaining guests and hosting dinner parties. The newly remodeled modern chef's kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, ample cabinet space and beautiful quartzite counters. Enjoy preparing a meal while easily entertaining guests in the adjoining dining room. Large windows throughout and a generous skylight provide plenty of natural light highlighting the beautiful hardwood floors. A spa inspired remodeled bathrooms and laundry area lead you to the back of the home that opens up into a beautifully maintained backyard with paver stone patio for enjoying summer barbeques and relaxing outdoors. Heading upstairs a convenient landing provides easy access to all three bedrooms. The master bedroom overlooks 18th avenue and benefits from a walk in closet. The other two bedrooms are side by side and overlook the backyard and share a sun room that is perfect bonus room for an office or lounging. A remodeled bathroom finishes out the upstairs space. Downstairs a spacious family room can double as guest quarters and leads to multiple bonus storage areas and a two car tandem garage.

If you are looking for convenience, look no further. Conveniently located in the Central Richmond and bordered on three sides by the Inner Clement Chinatown, Outer Clement merchant district and the Geary restaurant corridor allowing for blocks walking distance to restaurants, banks, grocery stores, drug stores, coffee shops, gyms, playgrounds and community centers. A block away from the 38 bus line provides quick and direct service to Downtown and the financial district. Quick and direct access to the Golden Gate Bridge, Marin, Sonoma & Napa County is just a couple minutes away as well. Escape to the seclusion and quiet of Baker Beach, the Presidio and Golden Gate Park within minutes walking.