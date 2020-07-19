All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 11 2020 at 9:56 AM

512 18th Ave.

512 18th Avenue · (415) 917-2686
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

512 18th Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94121
Inner Richmond

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 7

$6,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
**Photos with staging, but home to be rented unfurnished. Kitchen and Bathroom photos are older and have since been remodeled with modern design and finishes** Beautiful and very large 3+BR/2BA house located in convenient Inner Richmond. A foyer greets you as you enter through the front door and opens towards a living room accented with a fireplace and built in shelves and box beam ceilings. A semi open floor plan between the living and formal dining room is perfect for entertaining guests and hosting dinner parties. The newly remodeled modern chef's kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, ample cabinet space and beautiful quartzite counters. Enjoy preparing a meal while easily entertaining guests in the adjoining dining room. Large windows throughout and a generous skylight provide plenty of natural light highlighting the beautiful hardwood floors. A spa inspired remodeled bathrooms and laundry area lead you to the back of the home that opens up into a beautifully maintained backyard with paver stone patio for enjoying summer barbeques and relaxing outdoors. Heading upstairs a convenient landing provides easy access to all three bedrooms. The master bedroom overlooks 18th avenue and benefits from a walk in closet. The other two bedrooms are side by side and overlook the backyard and share a sun room that is perfect bonus room for an office or lounging. A remodeled bathroom finishes out the upstairs space. Downstairs a spacious family room can double as guest quarters and leads to multiple bonus storage areas and a two car tandem garage.
If you are looking for convenience, look no further. Conveniently located in the Central Richmond and bordered on three sides by the Inner Clement Chinatown, Outer Clement merchant district and the Geary restaurant corridor allowing for blocks walking distance to restaurants, banks, grocery stores, drug stores, coffee shops, gyms, playgrounds and community centers. A block away from the 38 bus line provides quick and direct service to Downtown and the financial district. Quick and direct access to the Golden Gate Bridge, Marin, Sonoma & Napa County is just a couple minutes away as well. Escape to the seclusion and quiet of Baker Beach, the Presidio and Golden Gate Park within minutes walking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 18th Ave. have any available units?
512 18th Ave. has a unit available for $6,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 512 18th Ave. have?
Some of 512 18th Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 18th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
512 18th Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 18th Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 512 18th Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 512 18th Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 512 18th Ave. offers parking.
Does 512 18th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 18th Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 18th Ave. have a pool?
No, 512 18th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 512 18th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 512 18th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 512 18th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 512 18th Ave. has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

