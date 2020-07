Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym cats allowed parking

Nob Hill boasts sophistication and upscale charm on every corner. Flooded with classy restaurants, welcoming bars and quaint cafes you'll never run out of things to do or places to go. Close to the Financial District, Union Square and Market Street rests this beautiful home up the hill. 50 Joice is tucked away on a serene street so you’re in the middle of all the action with the luxury of peace and quiet in your own home.



This cozy retreat is set on a leafy traffic-free laneway so you can escape from the bustling city. The walkable Nob Hill location puts you near the best spots to explore. Grace Cathedral and Huntington Park are nearby for peaceful morning walks with your dog. The Joice Street Stairwell is right outside your gate so you can get in a quick workout any time you want.



This midcentury modern masterpiece has all the best qualities of classic San Francisco style with incredible updates. New renovations spruce up the place to be comfortable and convenient while remaining s