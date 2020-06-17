472 Diamond Street

Amenities

Fantastic Beautifully Updated Single Family Home with City Views - Please Contact to set up an Appointment! - 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath

Living room with decorative fireplace

Fabulous renovated kitchen with stone countertops

Formal dining room

Top of the line stainless steel appliances

Bosh oven, built-in microwave

Kitchen Island

Deck off of kitchen

Lovely views of Twin Peaks

Hardwood floors throughout

Designer touches throughout

Washer and dryer in unit

Ample closet space

Private landscaped flat garden

Deck off of Master bedroom

Ample storage

Parking space for one car

Non-smoking unit

Renter's insurance required

Sorry, no pets



Located between Eureka Valley and Sunny Noe Valley, this house is in a prime neighborhood. Near 24th Street and it's abundance of cafes, shops and restaurants. Only a few blocks to the J Church, the 24 (public transportation) which comes every 15 minutes. Very easy access to Highway 280 and 101 and close to nearby shuttle stops.



Please contact Nanette at 415-625-0992 if you have any questions or in order to make an appointment to see this lovely home.



(RLNE5618442)