472 Diamond Street

Amenities
Fantastic Beautifully Updated Single Family Home with City Views - Please Contact to set up an Appointment! - 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath
Living room with decorative fireplace
Fabulous renovated kitchen with stone countertops
Formal dining room
Top of the line stainless steel appliances
Bosh oven, built-in microwave
Kitchen Island
Deck off of kitchen
Lovely views of Twin Peaks
Hardwood floors throughout
Designer touches throughout
Washer and dryer in unit
Ample closet space
Private landscaped flat garden
Deck off of Master bedroom
Ample storage
Parking space for one car
Non-smoking unit
Renter's insurance required
Sorry, no pets
Located between Eureka Valley and Sunny Noe Valley, this house is in a prime neighborhood. Near 24th Street and it's abundance of cafes, shops and restaurants. Only a few blocks to the J Church, the 24 (public transportation) which comes every 15 minutes. Very easy access to Highway 280 and 101 and close to nearby shuttle stops.
Please contact Nanette at 415-625-0992 if you have any questions or in order to make an appointment to see this lovely home.
(RLNE5618442)