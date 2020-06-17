All apartments in San Francisco
San Francisco, CA
472 Diamond Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

472 Diamond Street

472 Diamond Street · (415) 554-8812
Location

472 Diamond Street, San Francisco, CA 94114
Eureka Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 472 Diamond Street · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Fantastic Beautifully Updated Single Family Home with City Views - Please Contact to set up an Appointment! - 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath
Living room with decorative fireplace
Fabulous renovated kitchen with stone countertops
Formal dining room
Top of the line stainless steel appliances
Bosh oven, built-in microwave
Kitchen Island
Deck off of kitchen
Lovely views of Twin Peaks
Hardwood floors throughout
Designer touches throughout
Washer and dryer in unit
Ample closet space
Private landscaped flat garden
Deck off of Master bedroom
Ample storage
Parking space for one car
Non-smoking unit
Renter's insurance required
Sorry, no pets

Located between Eureka Valley and Sunny Noe Valley, this house is in a prime neighborhood. Near 24th Street and it's abundance of cafes, shops and restaurants. Only a few blocks to the J Church, the 24 (public transportation) which comes every 15 minutes. Very easy access to Highway 280 and 101 and close to nearby shuttle stops.

Please contact Nanette at 415-625-0992 if you have any questions or in order to make an appointment to see this lovely home.

(RLNE5618442)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 472 Diamond Street have any available units?
472 Diamond Street has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 472 Diamond Street have?
Some of 472 Diamond Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 472 Diamond Street currently offering any rent specials?
472 Diamond Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 472 Diamond Street pet-friendly?
No, 472 Diamond Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 472 Diamond Street offer parking?
Yes, 472 Diamond Street does offer parking.
Does 472 Diamond Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 472 Diamond Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 472 Diamond Street have a pool?
No, 472 Diamond Street does not have a pool.
Does 472 Diamond Street have accessible units?
No, 472 Diamond Street does not have accessible units.
Does 472 Diamond Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 472 Diamond Street does not have units with dishwashers.
