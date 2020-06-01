440 Davis Ct

Amenities

gym pool coffee bar tennis court sauna media room

Minimum lease term of thirty (30) days.



I have more studios-2 bedroom properties in the same building or same area for various prices. Please ask for more information.



Located just one block from Ferry Building/Farmers Market ,held on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays is a great place to pick up organic products from local farmers, as well as flowers and regional favorites such as artisanal breads and cheeses.



On summer Thursdays, you can also enjoy free live music. You have a world of city experiences outside the front door, from the landscaped beauty of the waterfront to the historic aura of Jackson Square. The unit located across the street from the palm-lined Embarcadero, an ideal setting for a morning run or evening stroll A pedestrian bridge provides a convenient connection to the Embarcadero Center, a unique downtown mall and office complex that offers a multitude of services and restaurants, including a movie theatre.



Two minutes walking to the city best boutiques, grocery stores, coffee shops, and San franciscos hottest restaurants, swimming pool and tennis clubs. 8 minutes to the AT&T park, 12 minutes to the golden gate, 10 minutes to the Ghirardelli Square, 10 minutes to Fishermans Wharf, 12 min from the palace of fine arts.



There is a swimming pool , Gym, sauna and gym classes in the building for an extra charge (managed by an outside company).



The best location at a great price! Large studio suite.



* Luxurious studio suite with fully equipped kitchen.



* 500 Sq.ft [or] 46 M2



* 1 block walk to the water.



* Queen-sized bed and Queen sofa bed.



* Best location all over San Francisco.



* Starbucks and grocery store are next door.



* 2 min from restaurants and shopping center.



* View of the city from the bedroom and living room.



* Cable Television, DVD player, internet



