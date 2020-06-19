44 Crescent Ave, San Francisco, CA, US, 94110

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet furnished in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking internet access

This cozy studio suite is furnished with new modern furniture that includes new carpet and freshly painted walls.



The living area features a custom sleeper sofa that easily converts into a full size bed with included linens. A 32'' flat screen HDTV with cable/DVR and high speed WiFi internet ensures you will stay connected to the rest of the world.



The well-equipped kitchen includes kitchenware, fridge, freezer, microwave, stove, oven and Keurig coffee maker (including K-cups).



The bedroom area features a queen-sized bed with 600 thread count cotton sheets, and comfortable bedding. A spacious closet leads to washer/dryer access.



The sofa bed allows two extra guests.



The unit also includes access to the beautifully manicured garden, complete with fountain, lounging area and beautiful views of the hillside. There is no direct access from the studio to the garden. The access is from the other side of the house.



LOCATION DESCRIPTION



Neighborhood: BERNAL HEIGHTS. San Francisco's back yard, lovingly cultivated in a loose patchwork of neighborhood gardens and stairways by residents. Bernal Hill offers one of the city's landmark wraparound views. Is frequently warm and sunny when the rest of the city can be cold and foggy.



This is the ideal location for visitors in San Francisco, whether they are tourists looking to see the city with a relaxing home base, or business people looking for a place away from the hustle and bustle of downtown but still in a convenient location.



The property is conveniently located a few blocks south of Cortland Avenue, the heart of sunny Bernal Heights, which includes a wonderful selection of restaurants, cafes, bakeries and independently owned boutiques and shops. Within the vicinity, we have our own library, fitness gym, dry cleaner, pet store, video store, florist, as well as beautiful parks and closeness to the Mission neighborhoo



