Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

44 Crescent Ave, San Francisco, CA, US, 94110

44 Crescent Avenue · (650) 463-9203
Location

44 Crescent Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94112

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 0.0 Bedroom, 1.0 Bathroom · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 430 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
gym
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
internet access
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5e900e29ce636b52405c542a This cozy studio suite is furnished with new modern furniture that includes new carpet and freshly painted walls.

The living area features a custom sleeper sofa that easily converts into a full size bed with included linens. A 32'' flat screen HDTV with cable/DVR and high speed WiFi internet ensures you will stay connected to the rest of the world.

The well-equipped kitchen includes kitchenware, fridge, freezer, microwave, stove, oven and Keurig coffee maker (including K-cups).

The bedroom area features a queen-sized bed with 600 thread count cotton sheets, and comfortable bedding. A spacious closet leads to washer/dryer access.

The sofa bed allows two extra guests.

The unit also includes access to the beautifully manicured garden, complete with fountain, lounging area and beautiful views of the hillside. There is no direct access from the studio to the garden. The access is from the other side of the house.

LOCATION DESCRIPTION

Neighborhood: BERNAL HEIGHTS. San Francisco's back yard, lovingly cultivated in a loose patchwork of neighborhood gardens and stairways by residents. Bernal Hill offers one of the city's landmark wraparound views. Is frequently warm and sunny when the rest of the city can be cold and foggy.

This is the ideal location for visitors in San Francisco, whether they are tourists looking to see the city with a relaxing home base, or business people looking for a place away from the hustle and bustle of downtown but still in a convenient location.

The property is conveniently located a few blocks south of Cortland Avenue, the heart of sunny Bernal Heights, which includes a wonderful selection of restaurants, cafes, bakeries and independently owned boutiques and shops. Within the vicinity, we have our own library, fitness gym, dry cleaner, pet store, video store, florist, as well as beautiful parks and closeness to the Mission neighborhoo

(RLNE5816279)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44 Crescent Ave, San Francisco, CA, US, 94110 have any available units?
44 Crescent Ave, San Francisco, CA, US, 94110 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 44 Crescent Ave, San Francisco, CA, US, 94110 have?
Some of 44 Crescent Ave, San Francisco, CA, US, 94110's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44 Crescent Ave, San Francisco, CA, US, 94110 currently offering any rent specials?
44 Crescent Ave, San Francisco, CA, US, 94110 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 Crescent Ave, San Francisco, CA, US, 94110 pet-friendly?
No, 44 Crescent Ave, San Francisco, CA, US, 94110 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 44 Crescent Ave, San Francisco, CA, US, 94110 offer parking?
Yes, 44 Crescent Ave, San Francisco, CA, US, 94110 does offer parking.
Does 44 Crescent Ave, San Francisco, CA, US, 94110 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 44 Crescent Ave, San Francisco, CA, US, 94110 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 Crescent Ave, San Francisco, CA, US, 94110 have a pool?
No, 44 Crescent Ave, San Francisco, CA, US, 94110 does not have a pool.
Does 44 Crescent Ave, San Francisco, CA, US, 94110 have accessible units?
No, 44 Crescent Ave, San Francisco, CA, US, 94110 does not have accessible units.
Does 44 Crescent Ave, San Francisco, CA, US, 94110 have units with dishwashers?
No, 44 Crescent Ave, San Francisco, CA, US, 94110 does not have units with dishwashers.
