401 Crescent Court #4404

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities conference room gym parking e-payments bbq/grill garage internet access

JUST RENTED -EPIC REA-AZARI PM - MODERN Top Flr 2BR/2BA Condo w/Parking in Gated Community @ The Cove - ****JUST RENTED *****



This top floor end unit is being freshly painted and new carpeting being installed in both bedrooms. Living room/dining room combination has bamboo flooring and access to balcony.



Kitchen has granite countertops and is equipped with stainless-steel appliances: refrigerator, dishwasher, gas stove, microwave, disposal.



In-unit Washer and Dryer



Owner pays water, garbage and gas

1 parking space in garage available with extra cost



Building offers Fitness center and BBQ/Picnic area



NO Smoking allowed

Sorry NO Pets



Easy access to Hwy 101 and 280.

Scheduled shuttle runs to BART.



Move-in/Move out fee to HOA applies.



Rent : $2,990.00

Parking fee:$150/month

Security Deposit : $2,990

Application fee : $45



For further information and to schedule a viewing, contact:



(RLNE2263714)