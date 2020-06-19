All apartments in San Francisco
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
401 Crescent Court #4404
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

401 Crescent Court #4404

401 Crescent Ct · (415) 772-1977
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

401 Crescent Ct, San Francisco, CA 94134
Candlestick Point State Recreation Area

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 401 Crescent Court #4404 · Avail. now

$3,040

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1096 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
conference room
gym
parking
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
JUST RENTED -EPIC REA-AZARI PM - MODERN Top Flr 2BR/2BA Condo w/Parking in Gated Community @ The Cove - ****JUST RENTED *****

This top floor end unit is being freshly painted and new carpeting being installed in both bedrooms. Living room/dining room combination has bamboo flooring and access to balcony.

Kitchen has granite countertops and is equipped with stainless-steel appliances: refrigerator, dishwasher, gas stove, microwave, disposal.

In-unit Washer and Dryer

Owner pays water, garbage and gas
1 parking space in garage available with extra cost

Building offers Fitness center and BBQ/Picnic area

NO Smoking allowed
Sorry NO Pets

Easy access to Hwy 101 and 280.
Scheduled shuttle runs to BART.

Move-in/Move out fee to HOA applies.

Rent : $2,990.00
Parking fee:$150/month
Security Deposit : $2,990
Application fee : $45

For further information and to schedule a viewing, contact:

Although the information contained herein is not guaranteed, it is deemed to be from reliable sources.

Azari Property Management offers all residents the ability to pay rent online 24/7 thus eliminating the need to mail in or drop off payments!
Tenants can also view account information and create and track maintenance requests online from the comfort of your home or on the go with your mobile device! Also our Landlords can access their owner's statements online at any time.

(RLNE2263714)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 Crescent Court #4404 have any available units?
401 Crescent Court #4404 has a unit available for $3,040 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 401 Crescent Court #4404 have?
Some of 401 Crescent Court #4404's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 Crescent Court #4404 currently offering any rent specials?
401 Crescent Court #4404 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 Crescent Court #4404 pet-friendly?
No, 401 Crescent Court #4404 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 401 Crescent Court #4404 offer parking?
Yes, 401 Crescent Court #4404 does offer parking.
Does 401 Crescent Court #4404 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 401 Crescent Court #4404 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 Crescent Court #4404 have a pool?
No, 401 Crescent Court #4404 does not have a pool.
Does 401 Crescent Court #4404 have accessible units?
No, 401 Crescent Court #4404 does not have accessible units.
Does 401 Crescent Court #4404 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 401 Crescent Court #4404 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 401 Crescent Court #4404?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

