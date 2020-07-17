3845 21st St.

Amenities

Dolores Heights: Unfurnished & Restored 1896 Single Family Queen Anne Victorian w/ 2 Master Suites & Manicured Garden - **To schedule an in-person showing and to review our showing protocol, please go to: http://tours.sfcityrents.com/s3/



**We are conducting in-person tours, but are also accepting applications and signing leases once tenants have viewed the video walkthrough. An in-person tour is not required to apply or to sign a lease. You can call, email or text us for the video walkthrough, or to schedule an in-person showing.**



Built in 1896 and preserved in all its glory, this restored Queen Anne home was featured in an authoritative book on San Francisco Victorian architecture, “A Gift to the Street” by Olwell and Waldhorn, this home has been studied and admired by historians and home-owners alike. Features of the home include:



- a grand double parlor with expansive window bays and soaring ceilings

- a gas fireplace set in a handsome fossil stone hearth

- restored ceiling medallions, tall pillars and spectacular original plasterwork

- spindle work, decorative gables and flashed glass attic windows

- oak diamond pattern parquet flooring

- sleek lacquer custom chef's kitchen w/ an island, gas range and wine refrigerator

- deck off of kitchen with stairs leading down to a manicured garden

- family room/media lounge with drop down 96" screen and hidden 1080p high definition projector

- 2 lower level master suites with full bathrooms ensuite

- direct access to patio and garden from rear master suite

- will be rented unfurnished (see video walkthrough)



Street parking only, but it's easy in this street .... really!



Pets are not permitted.



12 month lease term, unfurnished. Tenant pays all utilities. Non-smoking rental. Square footage is approximate.



**To schedule a showing go to: http://tours.sfcityrents.com/s3/



We look forward to hearing from you!



