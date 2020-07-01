All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

3809 20th

3809 20th St · (415) 569-2635
Location

3809 20th St, San Francisco, CA 94110
Castro

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0207 · Avail. now

$3,895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 569 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 3809 20th.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
dishwasher
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Lively, upbeat and casual, Mission Dolores captures the spirit of diversity at the heart of San Francisco culture. Located at the crossroads of Noe Valley, the Castro District and Haight-Ashbury, the Mission Dolores' streets buzz with activity all day and well into the night.

Here’s your moving to the Mission Dolores cheat sheet: Find a place with hardwood floors, great views and epic location. Oh wait, you just did! Well played…From the great first impression marble entryway, to the ohm-inducing fountain, this well placed residence is the answer to your apartment quest.

At RentSFNow, it’s about partnership, not paperwork. Our one-application process makes it easy to find your piece of the San Francisco dream. With the largest collection of apartments in town, we specialize in updating classic buildings in choice locations. Your next home is where character meets state-of-the-art convenience. Iconic Charm. Modern Living.

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent O

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
fee: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
fee: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3809 20th have any available units?
3809 20th has a unit available for $3,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3809 20th have?
Some of 3809 20th's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3809 20th currently offering any rent specials?
3809 20th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3809 20th pet-friendly?
Yes, 3809 20th is pet friendly.
Does 3809 20th offer parking?
Yes, 3809 20th offers parking.
Does 3809 20th have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3809 20th offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3809 20th have a pool?
No, 3809 20th does not have a pool.
Does 3809 20th have accessible units?
No, 3809 20th does not have accessible units.
Does 3809 20th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3809 20th has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

