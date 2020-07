Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly cable included garage walk in closets

Located just across from the local Girls and Boys Club and its Olympic swimming pool, 355 Fulton is full of modern amenities – including in-building laundry and an elevator – that complement its excellent location. This Walker and Biker’s Paradise also boasts a perfect Transit Score, making it a favorite for BART and Muni commuters and nightlife enthusiasts alike.



Besides offering proximity to some of San Francisco’s best boutiques, bars, and restaurants, including Rich Table and Cala, 355 Fulton is an arts lovers’ dream: just blocks away from the SF Ballet, SF Symphony, SF Opera, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, Asian Art Museum, and more, world-class entertainment is a short walk away.



This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.