San Francisco, CA
2863 Folsom Street #A
Last updated June 6 2020 at 8:08 PM

2863 Folsom Street #A

2863 Folsom Street · (415) 724-3424
Location

2863 Folsom Street, San Francisco, CA 94110
Mission District

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
bike storage
range
Unit Amenities
Just completed and ready for you, 2863-A Folsom a 2br/1ba turn-key renovation done with impeccable taste and quality. This unit is unfurnished. All furniture showed here is to give you design ideas and concepts. In the heart of the Inner Mission this home spares no details for your home enjoyment experience. In cool colors of cream, grey and black using natural stone and wood completes this home giving it an urban contemporary feel. An open floor plan with living room and dining area combined for your ease. A beautiful kitchen with center island, stainless steel appliances and gas range are all brand new and ready for your culinary skills. This unit makes good use of light and space. Near Philz Coffee, restaurants, wine bars and markets. Walking distance to Tech buses, BART and MUNI. Bike storage available is available. Please see the link for virtual tour: https://real.vision/2857-folsom-street?o=u

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2863 Folsom Street #A have any available units?
2863 Folsom Street #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2863 Folsom Street #A have?
Some of 2863 Folsom Street #A's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2863 Folsom Street #A currently offering any rent specials?
2863 Folsom Street #A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2863 Folsom Street #A pet-friendly?
No, 2863 Folsom Street #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 2863 Folsom Street #A offer parking?
No, 2863 Folsom Street #A does not offer parking.
Does 2863 Folsom Street #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2863 Folsom Street #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2863 Folsom Street #A have a pool?
No, 2863 Folsom Street #A does not have a pool.
Does 2863 Folsom Street #A have accessible units?
No, 2863 Folsom Street #A does not have accessible units.
Does 2863 Folsom Street #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2863 Folsom Street #A does not have units with dishwashers.
