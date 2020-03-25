2863 Folsom Street #A

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bike storage

Just completed and ready for you, 2863-A Folsom a 2br/1ba turn-key renovation done with impeccable taste and quality. This unit is unfurnished. All furniture showed here is to give you design ideas and concepts. In the heart of the Inner Mission this home spares no details for your home enjoyment experience. In cool colors of cream, grey and black using natural stone and wood completes this home giving it an urban contemporary feel. An open floor plan with living room and dining area combined for your ease. A beautiful kitchen with center island, stainless steel appliances and gas range are all brand new and ready for your culinary skills. This unit makes good use of light and space. Near Philz Coffee, restaurants, wine bars and markets. Walking distance to Tech buses, BART and MUNI. Bike storage available is available. Please see the link for virtual tour: https://real.vision/2857-folsom-street?o=u