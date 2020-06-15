271 Clara #1A

Amenities

Large One Bedroom Condo in SOMA with Yard, Parking, and W/D. - Large One Bedroom Condo in SOMA with Yard, Parking, and W/D.



Nestled on a quiet street in sizzling hot SOMA you will find a fab full floor condo in a charming Edwardian building offering generous living areas, high ceilings, great closet space, hardwood floors and tons of light!



This home boasts a extra large living room think second bedroom, office, or just plain large living! Off the hall you will find a sizable bedroom with ample closet space, full bath and a half bath across the hall. The dining room leads to a eat in kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances and direct access to deck and sunny shared yard.



The unit boasts multiple storage closets and large connected garage for parking and additional storage. Walk to Whole Food, Union Square, shops, cafes, parks, and Folsom Street. 3 blocks to Caltrain, shuttles and more. Easy Freeway access, 95 Walk Score, 99 Bike Score, and 100 Transit Score.



View a video of the unit here https://youtu.be/lcvQnpmLeL8



