San Francisco, CA
271 Clara #1A
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

271 Clara #1A

271 Clara St · (415) 322-0605
Location

271 Clara St, San Francisco, CA 94107
South of Market

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 271 Clara #1A · Avail. now

$3,499

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large One Bedroom Condo in SOMA with Yard, Parking, and W/D. - Large One Bedroom Condo in SOMA with Yard, Parking, and W/D.

Nestled on a quiet street in sizzling hot SOMA you will find a fab full floor condo in a charming Edwardian building offering generous living areas, high ceilings, great closet space, hardwood floors and tons of light!

This home boasts a extra large living room think second bedroom, office, or just plain large living! Off the hall you will find a sizable bedroom with ample closet space, full bath and a half bath across the hall. The dining room leads to a eat in kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances and direct access to deck and sunny shared yard.

The unit boasts multiple storage closets and large connected garage for parking and additional storage. Walk to Whole Food, Union Square, shops, cafes, parks, and Folsom Street. 3 blocks to Caltrain, shuttles and more. Easy Freeway access, 95 Walk Score, 99 Bike Score, and 100 Transit Score.

RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Dining room
Walk-in closet
Master bath
Storage space
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Garbage disposal
Stainless steel appliances
Freezer
Balcony, Deck, or Patio
Yard
Fenced yard
Heat: forced air
Double pane / Storm windows
Cable-ready
Hardwood floor
Granite countertop
High / Vaulted ceiling
COMMUNITY FEATURES
Secured entry
Controlled access
Near transportation
Off-street parking
On-street parking

View a video of the unit here https://youtu.be/lcvQnpmLeL8

Contact info:
Sundeep
A&A Property Management
415 322 0605
Corporation Identification Number 01973216
Broker License Number 000919580

(RLNE2021633)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 271 Clara #1A have any available units?
271 Clara #1A has a unit available for $3,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 271 Clara #1A have?
Some of 271 Clara #1A's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 271 Clara #1A currently offering any rent specials?
271 Clara #1A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 271 Clara #1A pet-friendly?
No, 271 Clara #1A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 271 Clara #1A offer parking?
Yes, 271 Clara #1A does offer parking.
Does 271 Clara #1A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 271 Clara #1A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 271 Clara #1A have a pool?
No, 271 Clara #1A does not have a pool.
Does 271 Clara #1A have accessible units?
No, 271 Clara #1A does not have accessible units.
Does 271 Clara #1A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 271 Clara #1A has units with dishwashers.
