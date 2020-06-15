271 Clara #1A

Amenities
Large One Bedroom Condo in SOMA with Yard, Parking, and W/D. - Large One Bedroom Condo in SOMA with Yard, Parking, and W/D.
Nestled on a quiet street in sizzling hot SOMA you will find a fab full floor condo in a charming Edwardian building offering generous living areas, high ceilings, great closet space, hardwood floors and tons of light!
This home boasts a extra large living room think second bedroom, office, or just plain large living! Off the hall you will find a sizable bedroom with ample closet space, full bath and a half bath across the hall. The dining room leads to a eat in kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances and direct access to deck and sunny shared yard.
The unit boasts multiple storage closets and large connected garage for parking and additional storage. Walk to Whole Food, Union Square, shops, cafes, parks, and Folsom Street. 3 blocks to Caltrain, shuttles and more. Easy Freeway access, 95 Walk Score, 99 Bike Score, and 100 Transit Score.
RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Dining room
Walk-in closet
Master bath
Storage space
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Garbage disposal
Stainless steel appliances
Freezer
Balcony, Deck, or Patio
Yard
Fenced yard
Heat: forced air
Double pane / Storm windows
Cable-ready
Hardwood floor
Granite countertop
High / Vaulted ceiling
COMMUNITY FEATURES
Secured entry
Controlled access
Near transportation
Off-street parking
On-street parking
View a video of the unit here https://youtu.be/lcvQnpmLeL8
Contact info:
Sundeep
A&A Property Management
415 322 0605
Corporation Identification Number 01973216
Broker License Number 000919580
(RLNE2021633)