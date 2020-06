Amenities

Amazing Hayes Valley 2 bedroom apartment with a private patio! This apartment boasts a beautiful updated kitchen, split and updated bathroom, as well as two large bedrooms. There is a beautiful private patio off the living area that is perfect for entertaining. There are coin operated laundry machines in the garage. This unit is only a few short blocks from the center of Hayes Valley and boasts a walk score of 99! Pictures are from when unit was staged and it is currently empty. Tenant pays all Utilities NO SMOKING NO PETS To schedule a viewing please contact Sebastian@Gaetanirealestate.com