Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated oven Property Amenities garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

San Franciscan's take a lot of pride in the Castro. Freethinkers and non-conformists put this colorful area on the map - making it a tourist attraction for throngs of pilgrims and revelers from all over the world. Plunge into the welcoming mix - beautiful homes, safe streets and thriving nightlife make the Castro a classic.There are so many ways to get to this transportation-superstar apartment; the J Church and F Castro stop just outside the door. Once you arrive, you'll enjoy the ample comforts of this Church Street home. Heavenly amenities include in-home washer/dryer, dishwasher and - the holy grail of San Francisco life - a garage.Iconic Charm. Modern Living. At RentSFNow, we pride ourselves on our network of lovingly restored classic buildings throughout San Francisco. Fill out just one application to unlock our extensive inventory of thoroughly renovated apartments in the city's most storied neighborhoods. We are customer service overachievers who consistently go above and beyon