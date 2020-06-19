Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors new construction parking

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities doorman parking new construction

235 Berry Street #516 Available 07/01/20 Spacious Modern Condo In New Mission Bay Development - This unfurnished contemporary 3BD 2.5BA condominium is located in the vibrant and conveniently located neighborhood of Mission Bay; featuring a spacious floor plan with 1610 sq. feet, a modern kitchen with granite counter tops and high-end appliances, plus a washer/dryer in this newly built condo.



Property features include 3BD 2.5BA with private balcony, large and bright living area with beautiful hardwood flooring, formal separate dining area with carpeting, and a large private bedroom with a huge walk-in closet



The kitchen features all high end stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops with tile backsplash, and European style cabinets.



2 Large Bedrooms that can accommodate a king size bed with ease and a smaller third that would make a perfect office with large windows overlooking the terrace.



Bathrooms are bright and clean featuring marble flooring and a large dual sink vanity. Washer/Dryer in located near the bathroom in a separate closet area.



Newly constructed secure building with doorman, gararge parking spot included, excellent location near CalTrain Station, AT&T Baseball Stadium and walking to local restaurants and shopping.



Urban living at its finest.



Lease Terms:



$5400/month with a 12 month lease.



Security Deposit equals 1 Monthly Rental Rate



No Smoking and No Pets please



For more information or for a video tour of the property please call James Decker at 415/447-2006 or email to: jdecker@amsiemail.com.



For more information, go to www.amsires.biz



---

Looking for more options for your property search?

Visit http://www.amsires.com/long_term_rentals.php



AMSI

Since 1970

800 747 7784

www.amsires.com



DRE # 01254853



----



(RLNE5817834)