Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:22 PM

235 Berry Street #516

235 Berry Street · No Longer Available
Location

235 Berry Street, San Francisco, CA 94158
Mission Bay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
parking
new construction
235 Berry Street #516 Available 07/01/20 Spacious Modern Condo In New Mission Bay Development - This unfurnished contemporary 3BD 2.5BA condominium is located in the vibrant and conveniently located neighborhood of Mission Bay; featuring a spacious floor plan with 1610 sq. feet, a modern kitchen with granite counter tops and high-end appliances, plus a washer/dryer in this newly built condo.

Property features include 3BD 2.5BA with private balcony, large and bright living area with beautiful hardwood flooring, formal separate dining area with carpeting, and a large private bedroom with a huge walk-in closet

The kitchen features all high end stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops with tile backsplash, and European style cabinets.

2 Large Bedrooms that can accommodate a king size bed with ease and a smaller third that would make a perfect office with large windows overlooking the terrace.

Bathrooms are bright and clean featuring marble flooring and a large dual sink vanity. Washer/Dryer in located near the bathroom in a separate closet area.

Newly constructed secure building with doorman, gararge parking spot included, excellent location near CalTrain Station, AT&T Baseball Stadium and walking to local restaurants and shopping.

Urban living at its finest.

Lease Terms:

$5400/month with a 12 month lease.

Security Deposit equals 1 Monthly Rental Rate

No Smoking and No Pets please

For more information or for a video tour of the property please call James Decker at 415/447-2006 or email to: jdecker@amsiemail.com.

For more information, go to www.amsires.biz

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 Berry Street #516 have any available units?
235 Berry Street #516 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 235 Berry Street #516 have?
Some of 235 Berry Street #516's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 Berry Street #516 currently offering any rent specials?
235 Berry Street #516 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 Berry Street #516 pet-friendly?
No, 235 Berry Street #516 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 235 Berry Street #516 offer parking?
Yes, 235 Berry Street #516 does offer parking.
Does 235 Berry Street #516 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 235 Berry Street #516 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 Berry Street #516 have a pool?
No, 235 Berry Street #516 does not have a pool.
Does 235 Berry Street #516 have accessible units?
No, 235 Berry Street #516 does not have accessible units.
Does 235 Berry Street #516 have units with dishwashers?
No, 235 Berry Street #516 does not have units with dishwashers.
