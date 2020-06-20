2224 Clement ST Unit 112

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground 24hr maintenance internet access

Located in peaceful, Walker’s Paradise and Very Bikeable walkscore.com rated Inner Richmond neighborhood in San Francisco, this 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms CONDO home property rental is unfurnished.



The comfy and spacious interior has hardwood flooring, chic recessed/pendant lighting, big windows and glass door. Its big, modern and lovely kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry, smooth quartz countertop, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, microwave, oven/range, and garbage disposal. Built-in closets in the bedrooms. Its bathrooms have floating vanities and shower/tub combos each enclosed in frameless clear glass panels. Its air conditioning and central heating keep the indoor temperature in constant warmth and cool comfort. An in-unit washer and dryer ensure your laundry will be taken care of with minimal hassle. No pets, sorry. Smoking is prohibited, too.



The home has a 1 FREE parking space.



The tenant must take responsibility for the electricity (PG&E), water, internet, and cable. Whereas the trash will be covered by the landlord.



Check out www.greatschools.org for other schools near the property.



Walk Score: 99

Bike Score: 88



Nearby parks: Arguello Park, Rossi Playground, and 10th Avenue & Clement Mini Park.



Bus lines:

1 CALIFORNIA - 0.1 mile

38 GEARY - 0.1 mile

2 SUTTER/CLEMENT - 0.1 mile

92 Manzanita - San Francisco - 0.2 mile

38R GEARY RAPID - 0.2 mile



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5792633)