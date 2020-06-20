All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

2224 Clement ST Unit 112

2224 Clement Street · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2224 Clement Street, San Francisco, CA 94121
Outer Richmond

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$5,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020. Call us now and book a showing!

Located in peaceful, Walker’s Paradise and Very Bikeable walkscore.com rated Inner Richmond neighborhood in San Francisco, this 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms CONDO home property rental is unfurnished.

The comfy and spacious interior has hardwood flooring, chic recessed/pendant lighting, big windows and glass door. Its big, modern and lovely kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry, smooth quartz countertop, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, microwave, oven/range, and garbage disposal. Built-in closets in the bedrooms. Its bathrooms have floating vanities and shower/tub combos each enclosed in frameless clear glass panels. Its air conditioning and central heating keep the indoor temperature in constant warmth and cool comfort. An in-unit washer and dryer ensure your laundry will be taken care of with minimal hassle. No pets, sorry. Smoking is prohibited, too.

The home has a 1 FREE parking space.

The tenant must take responsibility for the electricity (PG&E), water, internet, and cable. Whereas the trash will be covered by the landlord.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for other schools near the property.

Walk Score: 99
Bike Score: 88

Nearby parks: Arguello Park, Rossi Playground, and 10th Avenue & Clement Mini Park.

Bus lines:
1 CALIFORNIA - 0.1 mile
38 GEARY - 0.1 mile
2 SUTTER/CLEMENT - 0.1 mile
92 Manzanita - San Francisco - 0.2 mile
38R GEARY RAPID - 0.2 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5792633)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

