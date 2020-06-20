2224 Clement ST Unit 112

Amenities
Located in peaceful, Walker’s Paradise and Very Bikeable walkscore.com rated Inner Richmond neighborhood in San Francisco, this 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms CONDO home property rental is unfurnished.
The comfy and spacious interior has hardwood flooring, chic recessed/pendant lighting, big windows and glass door. Its big, modern and lovely kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry, smooth quartz countertop, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, microwave, oven/range, and garbage disposal. Built-in closets in the bedrooms. Its bathrooms have floating vanities and shower/tub combos each enclosed in frameless clear glass panels. Its air conditioning and central heating keep the indoor temperature in constant warmth and cool comfort. An in-unit washer and dryer ensure your laundry will be taken care of with minimal hassle. No pets, sorry. Smoking is prohibited, too.
The home has a 1 FREE parking space.
The tenant must take responsibility for the electricity (PG&E), water, internet, and cable. Whereas the trash will be covered by the landlord.
Check out www.greatschools.org for other schools near the property.
Walk Score: 99
Bike Score: 88
Nearby parks: Arguello Park, Rossi Playground, and 10th Avenue & Clement Mini Park.
Bus lines:
1 CALIFORNIA - 0.1 mile
38 GEARY - 0.1 mile
2 SUTTER/CLEMENT - 0.1 mile
92 Manzanita - San Francisco - 0.2 mile
38R GEARY RAPID - 0.2 mile
No Pets Allowed
