San Francisco, CA
2134 Green Street Unit 06
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

2134 Green Street Unit 06

2134 Green Street · (415) 498-1349
Location

2134 Green Street, San Francisco, CA 94123
Union Street

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit 2134 Green Street Unit 06 · Avail. now

$15,000

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 3750 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
yoga
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
yoga
Exceptional 6 bed/4.5 bath, 2-floor condo with Panoramic Bay Views - 1 Month Free!

***3D Matterport Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=wiErLCu7Zew***

Breathtaking 6 bed/4.5 bath condo in exclusive and luxurious Pacific Heights. Redesigned in 2010 by award-winning architects Aidlin Darling Design, this two-story condo has it all. From the instant you walk in the front door and see the stained-glass foyer, you know you have found a home that is truly one-of-a-kind. At the top of the staircase, you are welcomed by panoramic views of the San Francisco Bay through the spectacular floor-to-ceiling bay windows. The eat-in kitchen is very open, highlighted by concrete countertops, a Wolf range, a custom built-in refrigerator, and an incredible amount of storage and counter space. This is the perfect place to enjoy your morning coffee, waking up with fog rolling over the towers of the Golden Gate Bridge.

Walking down the hallway, you will find the master suite with custom built-ins, large closets, and a private bathroom with heated floors. There are two additional bedrooms upstairs, as well as an office that faces the large living room windows, giving you a peek of the Bay while you work away.

Taking a walk downstairs, the large living room is flooded with natural light and unbelievable views. This is the perfect place to entertain friends and family, and to take in all of the natural beauty of the San Francisco Bay. The lower level of the condo has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, as well as a second laundry room. This level also has its own separate entrance.

Conveniently located one block from many shops and restaurants on Union Street, including The Brixton, Soul Cycle, Balboa Caf, Perrys, Yoga Flow, and many others. Walking distance to some of the best schools in San Francisco, including Stuart Hall for Boys, Convent School for Girls, Hamlin School for Girls, and Town School for Boys. There is also a dedicated storage room in the building and a parking space for one car directly next door.

This is your chance to live in the most spectacular home Pacific Heights has to offer. Look no further -- you have found your new home!

DRE# 01902745

(RLNE4473653)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2134 Green Street Unit 06 have any available units?
2134 Green Street Unit 06 has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2134 Green Street Unit 06 have?
Some of 2134 Green Street Unit 06's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and yoga. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2134 Green Street Unit 06 currently offering any rent specials?
2134 Green Street Unit 06 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2134 Green Street Unit 06 pet-friendly?
No, 2134 Green Street Unit 06 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 2134 Green Street Unit 06 offer parking?
Yes, 2134 Green Street Unit 06 does offer parking.
Does 2134 Green Street Unit 06 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2134 Green Street Unit 06 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2134 Green Street Unit 06 have a pool?
No, 2134 Green Street Unit 06 does not have a pool.
Does 2134 Green Street Unit 06 have accessible units?
No, 2134 Green Street Unit 06 does not have accessible units.
Does 2134 Green Street Unit 06 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2134 Green Street Unit 06 does not have units with dishwashers.
