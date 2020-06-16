2134 Green Street Unit 06

Amenities

on-site laundry parking yoga range refrigerator

Exceptional 6 bed/4.5 bath, 2-floor condo with Panoramic Bay Views - 1 Month Free!



***3D Matterport Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=wiErLCu7Zew***



Breathtaking 6 bed/4.5 bath condo in exclusive and luxurious Pacific Heights. Redesigned in 2010 by award-winning architects Aidlin Darling Design, this two-story condo has it all. From the instant you walk in the front door and see the stained-glass foyer, you know you have found a home that is truly one-of-a-kind. At the top of the staircase, you are welcomed by panoramic views of the San Francisco Bay through the spectacular floor-to-ceiling bay windows. The eat-in kitchen is very open, highlighted by concrete countertops, a Wolf range, a custom built-in refrigerator, and an incredible amount of storage and counter space. This is the perfect place to enjoy your morning coffee, waking up with fog rolling over the towers of the Golden Gate Bridge.



Walking down the hallway, you will find the master suite with custom built-ins, large closets, and a private bathroom with heated floors. There are two additional bedrooms upstairs, as well as an office that faces the large living room windows, giving you a peek of the Bay while you work away.



Taking a walk downstairs, the large living room is flooded with natural light and unbelievable views. This is the perfect place to entertain friends and family, and to take in all of the natural beauty of the San Francisco Bay. The lower level of the condo has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, as well as a second laundry room. This level also has its own separate entrance.



Conveniently located one block from many shops and restaurants on Union Street, including The Brixton, Soul Cycle, Balboa Caf, Perrys, Yoga Flow, and many others. Walking distance to some of the best schools in San Francisco, including Stuart Hall for Boys, Convent School for Girls, Hamlin School for Girls, and Town School for Boys. There is also a dedicated storage room in the building and a parking space for one car directly next door.



This is your chance to live in the most spectacular home Pacific Heights has to offer. Look no further -- you have found your new home!



DRE# 01902745



