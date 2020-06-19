21 Almaden Ct.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking media room

This amazing two level single family home is available now! Completely renovated and located on a quiet and beautiful cul de sac! Laundry, Parking and plenty of storage. Unit - Three bedrooms, 4 bathrooms - Huge living room - Large dining room open to a spectacular and modern kitchen - Viking Range and hood, dishwasher, disposal and refrigerator - Two large bedrooms up - One large bedroom down with extra living/media room with wetbar! Terms - Deposit is 1 mo rent - Dog deposit is $1000 - Tenant pays all utilities - Non smoking building



Terms: One year lease