21 Almaden Ct.

Amenities
This amazing two level single family home is available now! Completely renovated and located on a quiet and beautiful cul de sac! Laundry, Parking and plenty of storage. Unit - Three bedrooms, 4 bathrooms - Huge living room - Large dining room open to a spectacular and modern kitchen - Viking Range and hood, dishwasher, disposal and refrigerator - Two large bedrooms up - One large bedroom down with extra living/media room with wetbar! Terms - Deposit is 1 mo rent - Dog deposit is $1000 - Tenant pays all utilities - Non smoking building
Terms: One year lease