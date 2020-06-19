All apartments in San Francisco
21 Almaden Ct.

21 Almaden Court · (415) 690-8156
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21 Almaden Court, San Francisco, CA 94118
Lone Mountain

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
media room
This amazing two level single family home is available now! Completely renovated and located on a quiet and beautiful cul de sac! Laundry, Parking and plenty of storage. Unit - Three bedrooms, 4 bathrooms - Huge living room - Large dining room open to a spectacular and modern kitchen - Viking Range and hood, dishwasher, disposal and refrigerator - Two large bedrooms up - One large bedroom down with extra living/media room with wetbar! Terms - Deposit is 1 mo rent - Dog deposit is $1000 - Tenant pays all utilities - Non smoking building

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Almaden Ct. have any available units?
21 Almaden Ct. has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 21 Almaden Ct. have?
Some of 21 Almaden Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Almaden Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
21 Almaden Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Almaden Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 21 Almaden Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 21 Almaden Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 21 Almaden Ct. does offer parking.
Does 21 Almaden Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 Almaden Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Almaden Ct. have a pool?
No, 21 Almaden Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 21 Almaden Ct. have accessible units?
No, 21 Almaden Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Almaden Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 Almaden Ct. has units with dishwashers.
